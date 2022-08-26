Huawei teams up with Atome to launch new rewards for shopping lovers

KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia, Aug. 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Huawei announced its collaboration with Atome, the leading buy now pay later brand in Asia, to reward HUAWEI AppGallery users that use Atome for their purchases. From 15 August to 16 October 2022, enthusiast shoppers in Singapore who complete their first transaction on the Atome app will receive an instant discount voucher worth RM20.

Making Huawei purchases easy with Atome

The Atome app was first onboarded onto HUAWEI AppGallery, the third largest app marketplace in the world, across seven markets in Southeast Asia in early March this year, including Singapore and Malaysia. Since then, Huawei and Atome have been collaborating to offer convenience and flexibility in how consumers choose to shop and pay in Huawei physical and online stores.

This partnership allows shopping lovers to split and pay for products and services, including Huawei's in installments. Huawei users can also use Atome to purchase Huawei devices at all Huawei stores. Atome's partners that are available for AppGallery users to shop with this attractive offer include Agoda, ZALORA, SHEIN and Zara.

Rainal Lu, Regional Head of Growth, Atome said: "We are excited to partner with HUAWEI to extend our consumers' access to their beloved brands, so as to meet their shopping and lifestyle needs. With Atome, consumers have choice, control and convenience to shop and pay through a flexible deferred payment schedule, allowing them to better manage their monthly budget."

Atome currently partners with more than 10,000 online and offline brands across different categories, including fashion, beauty, and lifestyle in 10 major markets. Some of these brands include Sephora, Marks & Spencer, Charles & Keith, Aldo and Pandora. With greater control and empowerment given to shoppers, the collaboration opens a world of possibilities for Huawei users.

Using Atome to redeem the vouchers

HUAWEI AppGallery and HUAWEI device users in Malaysia will be rewarded with an instant discount voucher when they register on Atome app. The promotion is extended to all AppGallery users who make payments via Atome app at participating brands' stores (both online and offline). Upon signing up for a new account, users will receive their vouchers, which will be applied during their first purchase with Atome during the campaign.

The campaign begins on 15 August and will close by 16 October 2022. View more information on the campaign here.

Users can now download Atome on HUAWEI AppGallery and register to receive the voucher, before making their first transaction.

What do users need to do? Reward Register on Atome app Get a RM20 voucher that will be applicable on the first purchase on Atome app

About AppGallery

AppGallery is the official app market on HUAWEI smartphones, featuring curated apps across a wide range of categories including games, education, lifestyle, and fashion. In addition, AppGallery users get access to a wide range of exclusive giveaways, rebates, coupons, and VIP privileges.