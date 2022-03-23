JAKARTA, Indonesia, March 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Huawei, together with its channel partner JJ LAPP, showcased innovations in the energy storage system (ESS) and smart string inverters at Solartech Indonesia 2022, the largest trade show for solar power & PV technologies in Southeast Asia that was held on 17-19 March 2022 at JIEXPO Kemayoran, Jakarta. Huawei is honored to contribute to Indonesia's low carbon development with its field-proven Smart PV solutions.



Huawei Unveiled Smart String Energy Storage System in Indonesia

Leveraging power electronics and digital technologies, Huawei makes efforts to build a new power system based on renewable energy sources to drive the energy transformation. Also, the company endeavors to pursue the state-of-the-art energy storage system that plays a critical role in the resilient electricity grids of the future.

Huawei's utility Smart PV solution and Smart String Energy Storage System solution were under the spotlight of this trade show. The utility Smart PV solution, powered by string inverters, features higher yields, safety &reliability, smart O&M and grid forming. It's worth noting that Huawei's Smart I-V Curve Diagnosis, a powerful tool that performs full, real-time and remote detection of PV systems at the string level and automatically generates detection reports of underperforming PV arrays, helps reduce O&M costs of utility-scale PV plants.

Huawei has launched the smart string energy storage system for utility-scale solar power plants. The solution uses the controllability of power electronics to solve the inconsistency and uncertainty of lithium batteries, reducing LCOS by 20%. Huawei signed a contract with SEPCOIII last October to supply its Smart PV+Storage solution for a 400 MW PV plus 1300 MWh energy storage project in Saudi Arabia. This 1300MWh off-grid energy storage project is the world's largest microgrid energy storage project and sets a benchmark for the development of the global energy storage industry.

Indonesia boasts abundant solar energy. Huawei remains committed to joining hands with local partners and clients to boost the renewable energy growth in the country.