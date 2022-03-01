Huawei Unveils All-New Upgrades to Its Intelligent Cloud-Network Solution, Accelerating Digital Transformation Across Industries

BARCELONA, Spain, March 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- During the Mobile World Congress (MWC2022), Steven Zhao, Vice President of Huawei's Data Communication Product Line, delivered a keynote speech titled "Go Digital Faster with the Intelligent Cloud-Network" at the IP Club Carnival. Mr. Zhao noted that Huawei keeps up with the latest changes to customers' scenarios with its end-to-end Intelligent Cloud-Network Solution. By making upgrades in three major domains — CloudCampus 3.0, CloudWAN 3.0, and CloudFabric 3.0, the solution will release non-stop computing power and intelligence to every enterprise, accelerating digital transformation across industries.



Steven Zhao, Vice President of Huawei's Data Communication Product Line, delivered a keynote speech titled "Go Digital Faster with the Intelligent Cloud-Network" (PRNewsfoto/)

Mr. Zhao pointed out that IP networks — connecting things on one end and applications on the other end — are the cornerstone for digital transformation across industries. As enterprise digital transformation enters the "deep water zone", IP networks face new challenges. Specifically, connectivity extends from people only to countless IoT terminals, putting huge strain on manual operations and maintenance (O&M). Also, services expand from office scenarios to production scenarios, placing higher requirements on network service level agreements (SLAs), while services themselves are frequently and rapidly changing to meet customers' personalized requirements. This requires IP networks to keep pace with the cloud for more agile service provisioning and changes.

To address these challenges, Huawei has upgraded its Intelligent Cloud-Network Solution with all-new components in the following three scenarios:

CloudFabric 3.0, Hyper-Converged Data Center Network Solution , which has "Fast" and "Stable" key characteristics, is ideal for building best-in-class data center networks, helping enterprises usher in a service center with super computing power. This feature-rich solution offers the industry's only L3.5 autonomous driving network, which is needed to propel enterprise data centers towards multi-clouds and multi-DCs. Another highlight is the all-new high availability multicast (HAM) data center switches featuring high reliability, low latency, and high throughput, facilitating construction of stable and reliable physical networks.

Huawei announced six all-new intelligent cloud-network offerings (PRNewsfoto/)

To date, Huawei's Intelligent Cloud-Network Solution has served customers in education, transportation, finance, energy, and other industries in more than 140 countries and regions. Looking ahead, Huawei will continue to work closely with global customers and partners, dive into diverse industry scenarios, and improve the competitiveness of intelligent cloud-networks. In this way, Huawei aims to further consolidate the digital foundation and accelerate digital transformation across industries.

MWC Barcelona 2022 runs from February 28 to March 3 in Barcelona, Spain. Huawei showcases its products and solutions at stand 1H50 in Fira Gran Via Hall 1. For more information, please visit: https://e.huawei.com/en/events/huawei-enterprise-mwc-2022