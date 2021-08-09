HUAWEI Video expands its premium local and international content to provide an enriched viewing experience for Philippines users

MANILA, Philippines, Aug. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Huawei Mobile Services (HMS) announced an expansion of its on-demand streaming service, HUAWEI Video, to offer a wider array of premium local and international video content for an enriched viewing experience for its Philippines users. For this month of August, HUAWEI Video users also get to subscribe premium service for the first month at discounted price of PHP 8 and enjoy free movies every weekend.



HUAWEI Video expands its local and international content to provide an enriched viewing experience for Philippines users. The key additions include content offerings from the ABS-CBN, Paramount Video, CJ E&M, The Explorers and more. For this month of August, HUAWEI Video users also get to subscribe premium service for the first month at discounted price of PHP 8 and enjoy free movies every weekend.

Pre-installed on all Huawei smartphones, tablets, PCs and smart TVs, the HUAWEI Video app features local and international video categories such as dramas, movies, TV series, news, sports, documentaries, kid's content and more. The app is free-to-use by default, while with the HUAWEI Video+ premium subscription, viewers will receive additional perks such access to premium channels, ad-free viewing, access to exclusive content, unlimited viewing, discounts and more.

An Enriched Content Offering

A key addition to the content offering includes Philippines' largest video content creator, ABS-CBN, with near to 2,500 hours of local content to view for free. Viewers can now enjoy popular Philippines titles such as 'On the Wings of Love', 'One More Chance', 'Can't Help Falling In Love' and 'My Ex and Whys' anytime, anywhere.

Besides popular local content, the expanded services include a wide variety of the latest international content to viewers in the Philippines.

For avid western movie lovers, the app supports Paramount Video, which features titles such as 'Star Trek',' No Strings Attached', 'Transformers', 'A Thousand Words', and many more.

Fans of Korean dramas can catch the hottest serials from CJ E&M such as 'What's Wrong with Secretary Kim'; 'Reply 1988'; 'Search WWW' and 'Familiar Wife'.

Viewers interested in the beauty of Mother Earth and diverse cultures and traditions across the globe can tune in to The Explorers' wide selection of documentaries produced by a team of explorers, media professionals, scientists and artists.

HUAWEI Video also offers viewers original Chinese and Cantonese series from the likes of MangoTV and TVB. Trending dramas include 'Unforgettable Love', Use for My Talent', and 'Stop! Miss Hua' are readily available. With TVB, viewers can catch classics such as Hong Kong's version of ER – 'Healing Hands', the iconic sitcom 'Virtues of Harmony', as well as other popular dramas such as 'Line Walker', 'War and Beauty', and 'Triumph in the Skies'.

"Huawei's vision is to bring connectivity to everyone, and we are thrilled to expand our HUAWEI Video offerings in the Philippines, connecting customers to even more quality entertainment and a better viewing experience, all at their fingertips", said Director of Asia Pacific HUAWEI Consumer Cloud Service, Shane Shan.

Exclusive August Offers for Users

During the limited period between 8 and 15 August, users can enjoy the HUAWEI Video+ subscription plan at a discounted price of PHP 8 for the first month. Subsequently, they can renew their subscription at PHP 210 each month.

As an additional incentive to experience the newly enriched services, HUAWEI Video will also roll out a 'Free Movies Weekend' promotion which offers a curated list of western and local movies for free over the weekends during the month of August.

For more information, please visit https://consumer.huawei.com/ph/mobileservices/video