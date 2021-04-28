HUAWEI Vison S Series Brings Huawei Mobile Services Experience to the Living Room

KUALA LUMPUR, April 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Huawei today officially unveiled the HUAWEI Vision S series in Malaysia, ushering in a new collaborative and interconnected era for the company's smart ecosystem. With the launch, HUAWEI Vision S enables users to enjoy their favourite Huawei Mobile Services (HMS) apps in a bigger and more immersive format.

HUAWEI Video and HUAWEI Music offers the ultimate entertainment experience

With the HUAWEI Vision S, users will be able to enjoy their HUAWEI Video library on a larger screen. The HUAWEI Video app features a robust catalogue of shows and videos capable of satisfying the diverse needs of users. This includes content from top global favourites, such as BBC Studios and Paramount Pictures, to popular local productions, from the likes of Astro and Media Prima.



HUAWEI Vision S Series with HUAWEI Video

In line with the all-scenario 1+8+N strategy, HUAWEI Vision S series offer a multi-device playback resumption feature that delivers a truly seamless viewing experience for its users. Huawei users can log in to HUAWEI Video on multiple devices simultaneously with the same HUAWEI ID. This allows them to pick up from right where they left off without missing a frame on the other device, whether it is the HUAWEI Vision S or the smartphone. HUAWEI Video has also developed a proprietary algorithm for the new HUAWEI Vision S which provides customised recommendations for different users based on their respective viewing habits of the entire network and each individual user.

Music lovers can stream a vast library of lossless music directly through the HUAWEI Music TV app on the new HUAWEI Vision S. When paired with the HUAWEI Vision S' audio processing algorithm and powerful in-built speaker system, users can turn their living room into a concert hall at the press of a button. What's more, the Vision S is equipped with AI Speaker with Screen Off so Huawei users can enjoy the same crisp music playback experience even when the screen is turned off.

Your favourite smartphone experience amplified on a bigger screen

With the aim of bringing the unique global and local app experience to consumers on the big screen, as well as elevate user experience beyond a traditional TV, HUAWEI Vision S is pre-loaded with AppGallery, the top 3 app marketplace. At launch, users in Malaysia can get access to Malaysia's leading services platform Kaodim on AppGallery, as well as various established food and recipes portals.



HUAWEI Vision S Series with Petal Search

HUAWEI Vision S is also powered by Petal Search. The HMS-native search engine has been optimised for the bigger screen and provides powerful technical capabilities as well as rich database. This allows users to easily discover different media options including video, music and products to keep them entertained for hours on end.

Petal Search is equipped with AI technology to provide HUAWEI Vision S' users with a more personalised search experience. Its AI Voice Assistant enables users to easily perform hands-free searches, empowering them to lead a more efficient lifestyle.

Between the extensive media library and the diverse suite of lifestyle services, the new HUAWEI Vision S evolves from a mere display to become the centrepiece of the home. The wide selection of HMS apps for HUAWEI Vision enables users at home to enjoy a quality digital lifestyle from the comfort of their homes.