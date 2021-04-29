SHENZHEN, China, April 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- According to the recently released Gartner report Market Share: IT Services, Worldwide 2020 1, Huawei's IaaS market share ranks No.2 in China and among the Top 5 in the global market in 2020.



Huawei’s IaaS Market Share Ranks No. 2 in China and Among the Top 5 in the Global Market

HUAWEI CLOUD has developed a cloud infrastructure foundation based on the QingTian architecture to provide enterprises with basic cloud services featuring high performance, high stability, diverse compute power, and cloud-edge-device synergy. At the HUAWEI CLOUD Tech Summit in April 2021, HUAWEI CLOUD released a new cloud infrastructure paradigm. Using the QingTian architecture, HUAWEI CLOUD provides developers with efficient, agile, and open cloud-native infrastructure, delivered through the distributed cloud to wherever needed. This supercharges service processes with intelligence and enables diverse industries to quickly implement full cloudification and full-stack intelligence.

HUAWEI CLOUD was one of the first vendors to invest in cloud-native technologies. HUAWEI CLOUD helped establish the Cloud Native Computing Foundation (CNCF) in 2015, and is the only founding member and the first platinum member of CNCF from China. HUAWEI CLOUD has been immersed in the cloud-native field and has contributed more than 130 core features to the CNCF community, ranking first in Asia in terms of code contribution and Maintainer seats. HUAWEI CLOUD also contributed the first cloud-native edge compute system KubeEdge, and the cloud-native batch compute solution Volcano.

By December 2020, HUAWEI CLOUD had launched more than 220 cloud services and more than 210 solutions, developed more than 20,000 partners, attracted 1.8 million developers, and launched more than 4,000 applications in the Marketplace. Outside China, HUAWEI CLOUD has launched cloud data centers in Singapore, Chile, Brazil, Mexico, and Peru, working with partners to provide services in 45 availability zones across 23 regions worldwide.