Huawei's Next-Generation Intelligent Campus Product Launched in Asia Pacific

SINGAPORE, May 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Huawei APAC Digital Innovation Congress 2022, jointly held by Huawei and the ASEAN Foundation, opened today in Marina Bay Sands Singapore. The event attracted over 500 industry customers and partners both onsite and online. During the event, Huawei launched its new products for Intelligent Campus which is one of Huawei's product portfolio solutions. Nicholas Ma, President of Huawei Asia Pacific Enterprise Business Group, and David Lu, President of Huawei Asia Pacific Strategy & Marketing Department, attended the launch.



Nicholas Ma, President of Huawei Asia Pacific Enterprise Business Group, and David Lu, President of Huawei Asia Pacific Strategy & Marketing Department, announced Huawei product launches.

The session was themed "Green, Efficient, and Intelligent Campus". Huawei converges multiple technologies and develops innovative product portfolio solutions to match industry scenarios based on customers' business pain points. Jason He, Director of Huawei Asia Pacific Enterprise Marketing & Solution Sales Department, said: "Digital life in campus demands for modernizing the campus facility, infrastructure and the management. An intelligent campus could bring about innovations on how to work and live in it, how to manage it and how to use the data."

In the next decade or even longer, digitalization and carbon neutrality are the two major trends in green development. They are both making a deep and lasting impact on the ICT industry. Wu Beibei, CTO of Huawei Asia Pacific Enterprise Business, mentioned in his keynote: "There are eight key technical factors in building future-oriented campus infrastructure. Huawei will collaborate with industry partners to build the ecosystem by breaking down technical barriers."

In traditional campuses, sub-systems are isolated, hindering data sharing and interconnection between departments. This makes it difficult to converge services and precisely manage and measure energy consumption. It also leads to issues like poor user experience, weak security, low operational efficiency, high management costs, and difficult service innovation. Customers often invest a lot in intelligence, but don't always see much efficiency improvement or energy saving.

Drawing on its experience in management and digital transformation, Huawei points out the direction of key technologies for future smart campuses. The tech giant helps campuses evolve from single-scenario intelligence to overall intelligence, enabling agile service innovation, improving operational efficiency, and creating ultimate experiences.

Huawei's experience in deeply integrating digital technologies with industry scenarios creates value for customers. For example, DTGO is the first and only company in Thailand to be awarded as one of the World's Most Ethical Companies.

DTGO CTO Kittikun Potivanakul noted: "Huawei Intelligent Campus Solution helps DTGO integrate digital services. They focus on customers, not processes. Through an Intelligent Operation Center (IOC), centralized management, and video security devices, the solution deploys big data analytics to help management make informed decisions."

During this Intelligent Campus session, Huawei launched solutions for multiple campus scenarios in the Asia Pacific region, including IP + POL converged campus network and all-optical industrial network. Focusing on customer requirements, Huawei continues to invest in key business domains, help customers succeed through technological innovation, and dive deep into industry scenarios, to address core business issues and win together.

