Huawei's side businesses keep it all in the family

SHENZHEN, China - On a hot summer morning at Huawei's new European-themed campus outside of Shenzhen, a man resembling a younger version of company founder Ren Zhengfei was dressing down two subordinates.

"Use your brain to think!" he scolded, apparently dissatisfied at how they were handling visitors at the lavish facility, which features replicas of European cities and monuments.

The man was Steven Ren Shulu, 63, the younger brother of Ren Zhengfei, who joined Huawei in 1992 and is now supervisor of the board.

The encounter was witnessed by chance by a Reuters reporter during a visit to the campus in August.

Huawei may be one of China's most global companies - with more than 180,000 employees in more than 170 countries running a telecommunications and technology business that generates more than US$100 billion (S$137 billion) annually - but it still has elements of a family firm, with members of Ren's family playing key roles in web of side businesses, many of which have nothing to do with telecoms.

Often those side businesses, which range from hotels to food and wine, cater mainly to the Huawei employees and customers.

The role of Ren's daughter, chief financial officer Sabrina Meng Wanzhou, is widely known, especially in the wake of her arrest in Canada last December on US charges relating to sanctions violations.

Far less visible are Ren's brother, son and wife, but all play big roles within Huawei's subsidiaries.

The 74-year old Zhengfei Ren officially owns just 1.14 per cent of privately held Huawei, but retains absolute authority, according to insiders at the firm, where he holds veto power and where his speeches are regularly circulated to all staff for study.

HOUSING AND HOTELS

With the title of Chief Logistics Officer at Huawei, younger brother Steven Ren's broad brief includes overseeing construction, catering and hospitality.

That includes the final phase of the lavish new Songshan Lake campus in Dongguan, with offices for 25,000 employees, as well as a new apartment block for employees near Huawei's Shenzhen headquarters that is expected to be built by 2023.

Huawei declined to answer questions on the scope of its housing benefits for employees.