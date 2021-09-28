Huazhu Group appoints CEO for International Business

SHANGHAI, Sept. 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- On September 28, 2021, Huazhu Group Limited (NASDAQ: HTHT and HKEX: 1179) announced that Ms. Jihong He will join Huazhu Group as Chief Executive Officer for International Business starting from October 1st, 2021. In this newly created role, Ms. He will oversee the group's international businesses, which include Deutsche Hospitality (hereinafter referred to as DH).



Ms. Jihong He

Ms. He joins Huazhu from CapitaLand Ltd., where she was Chief Strategy Officer and CEO of Data Center Business. Before joining CapitaLand, she was Chief Investment Officer of Ascendas Singbridge Group (ASB), which was merged with Capitaland in 2019. The group successfully expanded its global footprint from Asia to Europe and North America under her leadership. She also spearheaded efforts in incubating new business ventures, establishing business platforms in new economy sectors. Prior to ASB, Ms. He served as Managing Director at Temasek International. Ms. He's experience also spans various industries that include international management consultancies and multinational industrial groups across Europe, North America and Asia.

Ms. He's extensive global management and leadership experience will be instrumental in aiding the progress of Huazhu's European operations and development of the group's international businesses, increasing Huazhu's standing in the global hospitality sector.

About Huazhu Group Limited



Originated in China, Huazhu Group Limited is a world-leading hotel group. As of June 30, 2021, Huazhu operated 7,126 hotels with 692,284 rooms in operation in 17 countries. Huazhu's brands include HanTing Hotel, Ni Hao Hotel , Hi Inn, Ji Hotel, Starway Hotel, CitiGO Hotel, Orange Hotel, Crystal Orange Hotel, Manxin Hotel, Madison Hotel, Joya Hotel, Blossom House. Upon the completion of the acquisition of DH, Huazhu added four brands to its portfolio, including Steigenberger Hotels & Resorts, MAXX, IntercityHotel and Zleep Hotels. In addition, Huazhu also has the rights as master franchisee for Mercure, Ibis and Ibis Styles, and co-development rights for Grand Mercure and Novotel, in the pan-China region.

Huazhu's business includes leased and owned, manachised and franchised models. Under the lease and ownership model, Huazhu directly operates hotels typically located on leased or owned properties. Under the manachise model, Huazhu manages manachised hotels through the on-site hotel managers that Huazhu appoints, and Huazhu collects fees from franchisees. Under the franchise model, Huazhu provides training, reservations and support services to the franchised hotels, and collects fees from franchisees but does not appoint on-site hotel managers. Huazhu applies a consistent standard and platform across all of its hotels. As of June 30, 2021, Huazhu operates 15 percent of its hotel rooms under lease and ownership model, and 85 percent under manachise and franchise models.