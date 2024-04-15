Huge success for INTO University Partnerships’ Foundation Medicine program as 70% of students secure offers for MBBS degree

INTO University Partnerships’ foundation program in medicine and health has achieved outstanding success with the majority of its students securing conditional offers for medicine degrees in the UK and overseas.

70% of those in the current 2023 cohort of international students aiming for medicine have successfully secured an offer for a five-year MBBS degree.

The program, offered at INTO London Centre, launched in April 2022 and welcomed its first group of international students in September 2022. Foundation students aiming to pursue a medicine degree have the option to progress to numerous universities in the UK and overseas, including a number of universities in the QS Top 150. The program also leads to a wide range of competitive health profession degrees.



During the foundation program, students pursue modules in biology, chemistry, mathematics, and research skills plus two unique medicine modules – designed and taught exclusively at INTO London, including Advanced Sciences for Medicine, which builds on a students’ existing knowledge of science and allows them to study a wide range of medical-specific content. The second unique module is Professional and Communication Skills for Medicine, where students develop the skills needed to pass a medical interview and the transferable skills that will help them to become an effective healthcare practitioner.



Nara from South Korea was part of the first cohort of students and has successfully received unconditional offers for medicine at Aston University and Queen Mary University of London, Malta Campus.



Nara said: “As an international student, it’s very important to know how to communicate well. At INTO, I take part in English classes and improve my academic writing, and how to prepare for presentations – this really helped me when writing personal statements.



“I also have 1-1 sessions with the university progression and career manager, during which I discuss personal statements and they provide feedback for applying to university medical schools.”



Overall, 95% of students on the foundation program have secured offers at British universities in a range of medical-related degrees. Those who did not achieve offers for medicine have secured offers for a range of different medical-related degrees including Biomedical Sciences, Medical Sciences, Pharmacology and Biology at universities including Bristol University, Queen Mary University of London, Aston University and University of Central Lancashire (UCLan).



Robin Peel, INTO University Partnerships’ Centre Director at INTO London said: “We have designed this foundation program in medicine and health professions to give our students the best chance of getting into and being successful on their chosen health degree with excellent progression options, a guaranteed interview at a UK medical school and unique specialist modules."



INTO University Partnerships provides hands-on support to students during the application process for their chosen university programs, including an online part-time University Clinical Aptitude Test (UCAT) preparation program conducted during the summer before the foundation course begins.



Through one-to-one meetings, students receive personalized support, and in-group sessions are guided through the application process together with their classmates. To ensure students fully understand their chosen career within healthcare, and that they submit strong applications, INTO London’s University Progression and Careers Manager arranges personal statement workshops, guest lectures, and masterclasses from medical professionals as well as provides interview preparation and practice.

INTO London students have regular practical classes in the ‘Superlab’ based on London Metropolitan University’s modern and central campus, and one of the largest labs in Europe. This is a space dedicated to students’ academic and professional advancement where they learn lab etiquette, improve and apply their English language skills in a lab setting, and learn to use the equipment with confidence.



The INTO London Centre offers a range of tailored university preparation programs with guaranteed entry to one of 100+ universities across the UK and Europe. INTO London’s central location combines the professional atmosphere of London's financial district with the creative culture of nearby Spitalfields, Brick Lane, and Shoreditch providing students with a vibrant and dynamic learning environment.

About the company: INTO University Partnerships has been connecting ambitious international students with leading universities in the US, UK, and Australia since 2005, helping over 150,000 students from over 180 countries achieve their dream of obtaining a degree from a world-class institution.

