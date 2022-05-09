Hugo Boss and Kanine Enter Global Dog Apparel and Accessories License Agreement

DUBLIN, May 09, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The HUGO BOSS Group, via its HUGO BOSS Trade Mark Management GmbH & Co. KG, has entered into an exclusive global dog apparel and accessories license agreement with the Kanine Group subsidiary, Kanine Pets World Limited, for a five-year term.

The exclusive license covers the design, production, and worldwide distribution of products for dogs including apparel, accessories, home products, and toys under the BOSS brand. Designed to correspond with the BOSS fashion collections, BOSS is the first premium fashion brand to offer a full-fledged dog collection from apparel to accessories.

"Our new CLAIM 5 strategy is broad-based, as we want to grow across all regions, touchpoints, brands and product areas. We are very excited that in Kanine Group, we have found the right partner to enter the dog accessories business and exploit the full potential of BOSS in this entirely new segment. Kanine Group can draw on extensive experience in the strongly growing premium dog supplies market, and together we look forward to offering high-end products to customers worldwide," says Daniel Grieder, CEO of HUGO BOSS.

"We are delighted to be part of the BOSS family and to collaborate with one of the most renowned and recognizable fashion houses in the world. HUGO BOSS Group's recent record-breaking global campaigns and the significant continued focus on digital activation is a perfect match for Kanine as we strive to be the most relevant platform for premium dog products globally, offering amazing products to proud pet parents and their furry loved ones," stated Samuel Wong, CEO and CFO, Kanine Group.

"Having been actively involved in the fashion business for the last 40 years, I am super excited to get the chance to work closely with BOSS and develop this new category, as after seeing the growth of kid's brands over the last 20 years, I am confident BOSS dogs will now become one of the leading lifestyle brands for dogs," says Sean Coxall, CMO, Kanine Group.

BOSS dog accessories will launch two collections per year, starting in August 2022 with the Fall /Winter collection. The products will be available worldwide in the online stores hugoboss.com and kanine.com, as well as in selected BOSS Stores, department stores and pet stores.

About Kanine Group:

Kanine Group designs, sources, and globally distributes pet apparel and accessories under various owned and licensed brands, including its namesake Kanine brand, and operates www.kanine.com, an exclusive platform for premium and exciting products including apparel, accessories and home products for pets.

About HUGO BOSS:

HUGO BOSS is one of the leading companies positioned in the premium segment of the global apparel market. With its two brands, BOSS and HUGO, the group offers its collections in 128 countries at around 6,800 points of sale and online in 59 countries via hugoboss.com. With approximately 14,000 employees worldwide, the company, based in Metzingen (Germany), posted sales of EUR 2.8 billion in the fiscal year 2021.

If you have any questions, please contact

Sean Coxall

Chief Marketing Officer / E-mail: sean@kanine.com

WWW.KANINE.COM LINKEDIN: KANINE-INT INSTAGRAM: BRAND_KANINE FACEBOOK: BRANDKANINE TWITTER: BRAND_KANINE

If you have any questions on HUGO BOSS please contact press(at)hugoboss.com

This content was issued through the press release distribution service at Newswire.com.