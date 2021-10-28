Huida Digitizes Operations with Infor LN for Business Efficiency

CHONGQING, CHINA - Media OutReach - 28 October 2021 - Infor , the industry cloud company, today announced that Huida Sanitary Ware Co., Ltd. (Huida), has rolled out Infor LN, an ERP solution purpose-built for manufacturers, allowing enterprise users to gain the visibility they need to quickly respond to customer, supplier, and regulatory needs—with zero software customization. The move has enabled comprehensive standardization of business processes for Huida and its subsidiaries so far, helping the company reduce total cost of ownership (ToC) as well as improve decision-making.









After the go-live, Huida achieves standardized data unification, and reduces financial period closing time by 50% while significantly improving production order evaluation times and warehousing financial processing.

The announcement took place at a media visit to Huida's operations in Chongqing, where Huida, Infor and the Chongqing CIO Association hosted an exclusive event titled "Getting to Know Huida" to share the company's digital transformation experience.

Streamlining fragmented operations with Infor

With two core production bases in Tangshan and Chongqing, Huida mainly produces sanitary ware, ceramic tiles and total sanitary ware, including bathtubs, shower rooms and bathroom cabinets, while ceramic tiles mainly comprise interior wall tiles and floor tiles. Huida's marketing network spans more than 100 countries and regions around the world, with a total of 2,323 stores in China, including 1,900 stores for "Huida" brand sanitary ware and 423 stores for "Huida" brand tiles.

Prior to the Infor LN go-live, Huida faced a slew of challenges, including disparate management strategies of the multiple companies that comprise the larger group that led to information silos. This caused inefficiencies, increased costs and poor resource utilization, and made them unable to keep up with Huida's pace of development and future business expansion needs.

Go-Live Business Outcomes

Huida is already deriving tremendous business benefits from the Infor LN roll-out that includes:

Standardization of end-to-end businesses processes across multiple subsidiaries, updating former management models and thus improving the flow of information between former disparate entities

Provision of accurate feedback and data to allow the Group to streamline management operations

"Infor has more cost-effective advantages and its overall cost of ownership is minimized," said Chen Yabing, General Manager of Huida Information Center. "In the initial stages of project implementation, cost is a key factor for enterprises to consider. The Infor interface is also user-friendly. After streamlining the entire business process, the degree of information flow within the company has improved, with quick information processing, and more accurate feedback. Huida built our ERP system into the core of the information system of the entire group, through which the upstream and downstream supply chain is connected, so that the management of the enterprise is more accurate and comprehensive."

Growing into the future with Infor

Moving forward, Huida plans to leverage Infor LN to continue to streamline outdated operational models that have slowed them down due to old management tools. The company plans to build out an ERP system that will ultimately see it through its business transformation, both now and well into the future.

"We are happy to be able to provide solutions that empower companies and groups like Huida to optimize costs and operations," said Becky Xie, vice president & managing director, Infor Greater China & Korea. "I am confident that, beyond the short-term results which have already been achieved, Infor LN will see Huida through even greater long-term success moving forward. This is the Infor advantage that our deep industry experience and practical know-how brings to the table."

About Huida

Founded in 1982, Huida is one of the most well-known sanitary ware brands in China, through continuous business model innovation and a strong global development vision. It successfully listed on the Shanghai Stock Exchange in 2017. At present, the company has two core production bases in Tangshan and Chongqing, mainly producing sanitary ware and ceramic tiles, including sanitary ceramics, hardware sanitary ware, bathtubs, shower rooms and bathroom cabinets, and ceramic tiles mainly include interior wall tiles and floor tiles.

Huida wields a global operations strategy and has built a solid sales and service system. The company comprises two core brands – "Huida" and "Dufini" – and its marketing network spans more than 30 provinces, autonomous regions and directly-administered municipalities in China. Overseas, its products are sold in more than 100 countries and regions, such as the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom and Australia.

Huida has always been ccommitted to promoting a global brand strategy, and become the promoter and practitioner of China's bathroom to build a global brand. In the future, Huida will strive to build a world-class comprehensive bathroom and home brand with the core concept of "holistic, intelligent and ecological".





About Infor

Infor is a global leader in business cloud software specialized by industry. Providing mission-critical enterprise applications to 65,000 customers in more than 175 countries, Infor software is designed to deliver more value and less risk, with more sustainable operational advantages. We empower our 17,000 employees to leverage their deep industry expertise and use data-driven insights to create, learn and adapt quickly to solve emerging business and industry challenges. Infor is committed to providing our customers with modern tools to transform their business and accelerate their own path to innovation. To learn more, please visit www.infor.com .

