HULK Metal Supplies High-Quality Precast Concrete Accessories For Global Wholesalers & Project Contractors

HULK Metal is a China-based company that supplies precast concrete accessories. The company offers innovative and customized products to various industries worldwide.

HULK Metal, leading supplier of precast concrete accessories China, is proud to announce its commitment to supplying the highest quality products and services to customers around the world.

HULK Metal stands out in the industry with its high-quality precast concrete accessories, complete production solutions, customized equipment, and highly competent team of experts. These features enable global wholesalers and project contractors to enjoy a wide range of authentic, genuine, and cost-effective products and services.

An ISO 9001-certified factory, HULK Metal is recognized for developing, manufacturing, and selling precast concrete accessories to global wholesalers and contractors. The company strives to exceed customer expectations with quality products, timely service, and competent prices.

"At HULK Metal, we are on a mission to deliver quality assurance and respond to client quality problems for hundred percent customer satisfaction," says the Founder of HULK Metal. "With over 20 years of experience in the industry, we have left no page unturned when it comes to serving our customers with the best precast concrete accessory shopping experience. Our seamless purchase process is what separates us from our competitors.”

With its head office in Shandong Province, HULK Metal runs a dedicated manufacturing unit in North China. The company supplies its products to many countries. It is committed to supplying highly standardized precast concrete accessories, especially lifting anchors, for global wholesalers and project contractors. The convenient purchase options further enhance the overall user experience by supplying solid, reliable, and safe metal products.

HULK Metal’s product catalog features a wide range of precast concrete accessories like precast sockets, lifting anchors, precast magnets, and spread anchors. The company also provides OEM services for global wholesalers and project contractors. It is constantly advancing its precast concrete accessories and services to redefine how customers lift and handle precast concrete, such as underground utility structures, concrete walls, catch bins, curb inlets, manholes, and more.

HULK Metal’s devotion to excellence in precast concrete accessories makes it the leading custom precast concrete accessories supplier in China. As the leading precast concrete accessories supplier in China, the company focuses on providing high-quality precast concrete accessories. The company strictly implements an ISO-9001-certified management system and provides a full range of safety guardrail system fitting manufacturing services. Precast concrete project contractors,accessories retailers, and wholesalers around the world can benefit from HULK Metal’s precast concrete accessories.

HULK Metals’ commitment to innovation and excellence in supplying precast concrete accessories such as lifting anchors makes it the leading precast concrete accessories partner in China. As the leading precast concrete accessories supplier, the company is aims to make precast concrete easy to lift.

About HULK Metal

HULK Metal is a professional manufacturer and supplier of precast concrete accessories in China. The company offers high-quality precast concrete accessories at surprising rates. The company also supports OEM service. For more information visit our channels

Youtube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCd_eSsBI205RlM9qIukMGjg

twitter ：https://twitter.com/hulkmetaltech



Contact Info:

Name: James Zhai

Email: Send Email

Organization: Qingdao Hulk Metal Technology Co., Ltd

Address: Beian Industrial Park, Jimo Dist, Qingdao City, Shandong Province, China

Phone: +86-15192589183

Website: http://www.hulkconstructions.com



