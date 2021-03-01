Human Academy Japanese Language School to Expand Scope of Online Private Lesson Service to China by Releasing Simplified / Traditional Chinese Versions

TOKYO, March 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Human Academy Japanese Language School, the Japanese-language education division of an education company, Human Academy Co., Ltd., headquartered in Shinjuku, Tokyo, is releasing the simplified / traditional Chinese versions of the Japanese Online Private Lesson service originally released in August 2020. Simultaneously, the company is pleased to announce that its official "WeChat" account (ID: humanacademyjp) is now available, ready to engage with more than 1.2 billion users worldwide that this free messaging app has.

Once a user registers to the platform, he/she can purchase tickets, reserve a lesson, and even check the lesson report all within the system. The user will have access to a private Japanese lesson with top-notch professional teachers even if he/she does not live near a Japanese-language school. The platform will continue investing in supporting multiple languages in order to provide a place for users.

Simplified Chinese: https://hajl.athuman.com/cn/lp/online/?code=200039

Traditional Chinese: https://hajl.athuman.com/tc/lp/online/?code=200039

The official WeChat account will offer suggestions on how to learn efficiently for each level, post quizzes to make learning fun, and provide learning tips for preparing for the Japanese Language Proficiency Test (JLPT) N1 to N5, etc.

Search for the ID and add.

Launch the "WeChat app" --> "Official account" --> "humanacademyjp"

Launch the "WeChat app" --> Read the following QR code with a smartphone and add it.

About Human Academy Japanese Language School

Official website: https://hajl.athuman.com/cn/?code=20039

Since its establishment in Osaka in 1987 as a Japanese-language institution for non-natives, the school has supported international students aiming to enroll in higher education institutions such as Japanese universities, graduate schools, and vocational schools for over 30 years, and has been supporting 16,000 students so far (the same number of graduates as of March 2020). In addition, the institution has been providing company training to improve Japanese communication, such as understanding business etiquette, corporate culture, attitudes to work, etc. for local companies to retain non-Japanese employees who are increasingly becoming an important workforce due to globalization. In both fields, the school has been highly evaluated by its customers.

Human Holdings Co., Ltd.: https://www.athuman.com/en/

Human Academy Co., Ltd.: https://manabu.athuman.com/

Address: 7-5-25, Nishi-Shinjuku, Shinjuku-ku, Tokyo 160-0023, Japan

