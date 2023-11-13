Human-Centered AI Keynote Speaker: Emerging Technology Talks Bookings Announced

Rob Tillman is still accepting bookings from organizations seeking a keynote speaker on technology and organizational unlearning, among other topics, in the latter part of 2023.

Copy Chief's Chief Innovation Officer and Forbes Technology Council member Rob Tillman has announced that he is now accepting inquiries from groups seeking a keynote speaker on emerging technology, growth hacking, mindset, and other business topics. A no-obligation 30-minute exploratory call can be scheduled through his website.

More information is available at https://robtillman.com/

Owing to his success as an entrepreneur and technologist, Mr. Tillman has become a preferred choice for companies and event organizers looking for a versatile subject matter expert who can speak on a variety of topics related to business, like the challenges presented by emerging technology such as AI.

Unlike other experts, Mr. Tillman brings a message of hope and optimism, championing a human-centric approach to innovation. This philosophy is explored in detail in "Innovation Has Two 'I's' - And So Do the Humans It Empowers," one of the talks he regularly delivers and can be requested through his keynote speaking service.

"If you want your employees to actively contribute to the growth of your business, the last thing you want to deliver is doomsay about AI," Mr. Tillman explained. "Technology must empower individuals and businesses, and in this talk, I'll describe a human-centric approach to adopting this new technology."

Prior to the development of this material, Mr. Tillman created UNIGNORABLE, a "trademarked" method of authority building that imparts to the audience a series of actionable steps that professionals can use to steadily build credibility within their respective niches.

Additional information about his proprietary concepts can be found at https://linkedin.com/in/robtillman

Mr. Tillman has spoken to Raytheon, Northrop Grumman, SpaceX, and other high-technology companies. In addition to speaking engagements in the US, he has also graced events in France, the UK, China, and the UAE, addressing diverse audiences, including startup founders, C-level executives, marketers, and professionals from various industries.

One previous attendee remarked: "I had the privilege of attending Rob Tillman's engaging session on 'The Art of Unlearning,' and I must say it was an absolute game-changer. Rob's energetic and entertaining speaking style immediately grabbed my attention, and his contrarian approach to success left a lasting impact."

Interested parties can learn more by visiting https://www.espeakers.com/s/mpi/profile/47351

