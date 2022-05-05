Humanforce Closes Significant New Growth Investment from Accel-KKR

SYDNEY, May 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Humanforce, a Sydney-based global provider of workforce management solutions, today announced the closing of a significant growth investment from Accel-KKR, a leading technology-focused private equity firm. This new round of funding will enable Humanforce to rapidly expand its suite of solutions, pursue acquisitions and enhance its market leadership position with frontline and deskless workforces. Since Accel-KKR's initial investment in Humanforce in 2019, the company has enjoyed accelerated year-on-year SaaS bookings growth of 53%.



Humanforce CEO Clayton Pyne

Humanforce is a leading provider of cloud-based workforce management solutions for shift- and roster-driven workforces that streamlines onboarding, scheduling and time tracking for employees, while helping businesses improve productivity, optimise costs and realise compliance confidence. Humanforce allows managers to effectively engage and empower their workforce throughout the employee lifecycle, while enabling employees to stay connected, informed, and accountable in the flow of work. Since its founding more than 1 million deskless workers across a host of industries including healthcare, retail, sports, leisure, hospitality, local government and more have used Humanforce to set their availability to work, bid on and swap shifts, apply for leave and communicate with their peers and managers. With 80% of the global workforce being deskless, Humanforce adopts a mobile-first, cloud-first approach to workforce management, with a focus on connecting the experience of deskless workers to the efficiency and optimisation of the business.

"Since our initial investment in Humanforce in 2019, the global workforce has fundamentally shifted. Industries that are driven by a deskless workforce have arguably been the most affected, accelerating the need for intelligent, employee-centred technology to help those businesses manage the changing landscape," said Joe Porten, Managing Director of Accel-KKR.

Clayton Pyne, Chief Executive Officer of Humanforce said, "We are thrilled with this continuing partnership with Accel-KKR. We are at an important intersection of work life where companies and workers are continually reimagining their workplace of the future. Deskless workers are now demanding flexibility, clear communication, empathy for the challenges they face on the frontline, and opportunities to develop and grow. These factors are driving intense competition amongst businesses to attract and retain talent, compelling managers to focus on the employee experience, elevating the needs of deskless workers, keeping them engaged, while optimising costs, driving productivity, and managing compliance."

This additional investment boosts Humanforce's ongoing commitment to innovation and accelerates its development of tools for the deskless workforce that enable businesses to not only cope, but thrive, in today's competitive environment.

"We continue to invest in Humanforce because of their demonstrable success in providing new and evolved solutions which meet the needs of today's deskless workforce. We are excited to be a continuing partner in supporting their global expansion and product innovation strategies," Porten concluded.

About Humanforce: Humanforce is a leading provider of shift-based workforce management solutions that simplifies onboarding, scheduling, time and attendance, employee engagement and communication. Customers in more than 23 countries use Humanforce to optimise costs, realise compliance confidence, empower their team and drive growth. Customers include Secure Parking, Flight Centre, Aveo, Estia, Accor, Delaware North and more. Humanforce was founded in Sydney in 2002, and today has offices across Australia, New Zealand, Singapore and the UK. For more information, please visit https://humanforce.com

About Accel-KKR: Accel-KKR is a technology-focused investment company with more than $13 billion in capital under management. The company focuses on software and information technology companies. At the heart of Accel-KKR's investment strategy is a commitment to developing strong partnerships with the management teams of its portfolio companies and a focus on creating joint value, leveraging the significant resources available through its network. Accel-KKR focuses on mid-market companies and offers a wide range of equity solutions including buy-out capital, minority growth investments, and credit alternatives. It also invests via a wide range of transaction types, including recapitalizations of private companies, carve-outs of divisions, and going-private transactions. Accel-KKR is headquartered in Menlo Park with additional offices in Atlanta, London, and Mexico City. For more information, please visit www.accel-kkr.com.