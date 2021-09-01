Hummingbird Bioscience Strengthens Leadership Team with Appointment of Josh House as Chief Financial Officer

HOUSTON and SINGAPORE, Sept. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Hummingbird Bioscience, an innovative clinical-stage biotech company focused on developing precision therapies against hard-to-drug targets, today announced the appointment of Josh House as Chief Financial Officer, effective immediately.

Dr. Piers Ingram, CEO and co-founder of Hummingbird Bioscience, commented, "We are delighted that Josh is joining Hummingbird as we enter our next key phase of growth. He brings strong financial expertise to the role, and our team. Combined with a proven ability to execute on capital markets and strategic transactions for biotech companies, his skills will be instrumental to our continued growth trajectory."

Mr. House has more than a decade of experience spanning capital markets, business development, strategic transactions, legal and finance roles, and has played a leading role in executing more than US$4 billion of capital markets and strategic transactions for life sciences companies. Most recently, he served as Vice President at Consonance-HFW Acquisition Corp., an NYSE-listed special purpose acquisition company focused on life sciences opportunities. Mr. House has also held senior business development and corporate strategy roles at Atara Biotherapeutics, a leading allogeneic cell therapy company. He joined Atara from Citigroup, where he was a Vice President in the healthcare investment banking group focused on executing capital markets and strategic transactions for biotechnology companies.

"I have been impressed by Hummingbird's Rational Antibody Discovery platform, wholly-owned pipeline and its dedication to developing precision therapies against hard-to-drug targets. I am excited to partner with Piers, Jerome and the Hummingbird Board of Directors and investors to deliver on our commitment to bring new therapies to patients, and to support Hummingbird in building and growing the business as it transforms into a clinical-stage biotech company," said Mr. House.

About Hummingbird Bioscience

Hummingbird Bioscience is an innovative clinical-stage biotech company focused on developing precision therapies against hard-to-drug targets to improve treatment outcomes. We harness the latest advances in systems biology and data science to better understand and solve the underlying causes of disease and guide development of our therapeutics.

Enabled by our proprietary Rational Antibody Discovery platform, we discover antibodies against optimal yet elusive epitopes on important targets that have not been successfully drugged, unlocking novel mechanisms of action. We are advancing a rich pipeline of first- and best-in-class precision therapies in oncology and autoimmunity, in collaboration with global partners in academia and industry.

Our highly experienced teams in the US and Singapore span antibody discovery, pharmacology, production and clinical development. Together we aim to accelerate the journey of new drugs from concept to clinical care. For more information, please visit www.hummingbirdbioscience.com, and follow Hummingbird on LinkedIn and Twitter (@hummingbirdbio).

