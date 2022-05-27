With Hundreds of 5.0 Star Reviews And 7 Figure Settlements; Solution Now Law Firm Proves They’re A Force To Be Reckoned With

—

San Jose, CA – Solution Now Law Firm emerges as a powerhouse in the legal industry as they continue to exceed the expectations of their clientele and surpass their peers. This award-winning law office provides top-tier representation, quality legal solutions, and noteworthy expertise in auto accident cases.



Solution Now Law Firm is an auto accident injury law firm in San Jose serving clients in Cupertino, Los Gatos, Saratoga and throughout the Bay Area. Through their concentration on car accidents, this law office has developed consummate expertise in understanding how crashes happen, how to determine fault and prove liability as well as how much each case is worth. Armed with this information, this firm is in a strong position to settle your claim for the right amount or try your case in court if necessary.



Spearheaded by Attorney Jimin Oh, Solution Now Law Firm is unlike any other. Jimin prides herself on leading a strong team dedicated to providing personal care and attention to every client. She helps car accident victims protect their rights to receive a fair and full settlement for their injuries and property damage. With compassion and understanding at the forefront, Jimin has established a strategy of servitude and justice that has set this law firm apart from others. Their secret weapon is hiring experienced associates and case managers who worked for insurance companies. This gives Solution Now Law Firm inside knowledge and puts their law office in a better position to negotiate for a high settlement.



In recent news, this law office has settled over a million dollars for a critical motorcycle accident for one of their clients. With more than 180 reviews, including Google and Yelp reviews, they are becoming a personal favorite amongst the residents of San Jose. Solution Now Law Firm has received numerous awards recognizing their diligence in the legal industry such as “Million Dollar Trial Lawyers", which is a limited membership available for attorneys who have won verdicts and settlements over a million dollars, “Top Ten Attorney” by the National Academy of Personal Injury Attorneys, “Best Motorcycle Accident Lawyers in San Jose” by Expertise.com, and “Top 40 under 40” by National Trial Lawyers organization. Furthermore, Attorney Jimin Oh has been acknowledged by Lawyer Legion for Professional Involvement and “Litigator of the Year” by the American Institute of Trial Lawyers.



As a persuasive and successful team of personal injury lawyers with an excellent reputation and work that speaks for itself, Solution Now Law Firm establishes a new standard for advocacy. If you or someone you love has been involved in an auto accident, contact the best reviewed law office in California to receive top-tier representation from attorneys you can trust.

About Us: A personal injury law firm dedicated to serve auto accident victims in the Bay Area

Contact Info:

Name: Jimin Oh

Email: Send Email

Organization: Solution Now Law firm

Address: 1253 PARK AVE. SAN JOSE, CA 95126

Phone: (408) 256- 2871

Website: https://www.solutionnowlawfirm.com/



Release ID: 89075649

If you detect any issues, problems, or errors in this press release content, kindly contact error@releasecontact.com to notify us. We will respond and rectify the situation in the next 8 hours.