HUNGER has just Launched, Coming to fight World Hunger with providing various ways of earning & enjoying

HUNGER is proud to announce its arrival to the market with a promising innovative Global Network. Hunger Token is a cryptocurrency that brings Games, NFTs, Competitions, Challenges, and Donations into one platform called Favour-Chain in order to provide more ways for investors to grow their investments by enjoying and fighting World Hunger.

Favour Chain

HUNGER aims to build a Crypto Powered App to create a universal community to connect people all around the world both the donators and the people in need inside.

This App will be run with HUNGER mainly. And it will be available for any individual and other projects as well to expand the chain as big as space. By doing so we are targeting to increase the volume of HUNGER and the awareness of the Hunger problem to the next levels.

Additionally, it will be connected to our NFT Marketplace so any sell on the market will be taxed to fund and develop the App in order to support and power the Favour-Chain.

Safeness

With LP being locked and no dev or team wallet, not even a charity wallet, it’s UnRugPullable. Totally safe and transparent, to invest in confidence.

Hunger Games

We are building Multi Games Competitions Platform inside our app to provide our investors an opportunity to gain additional income from their assets. The most entertaining way of earning money. Also, users will be able to create their own custom character supported by our NFT Marketplace.

Quote from HUNGER Founder

The Founder of HUNGER, Taha Egeli, said: ”there is no perfect time like now, and the HUNGER team is more than ready, not just to utilize the knowledge and experience in Crypto/Gaming/NFT world, but also ready to help out the people in need by supplying food to them and increase the awareness of Hunger problem”.

He further added: “the Tokenomics are 15% Private Sale, 41.25% PreSale, 10% initial support locked inside contract for burn, 26.25% for LP, 2.8% Prize Pool, 2.5% Airdop, 2.2% Team Tokens. This would support a total supply of 1 billion of HUNGER, the crypto symbol for Hunger Token. Beside that 2.2% team tokens are vested for 2 months in total at Pinksale Platform”.

“Marketing is the Oxygen of Crypto”, said Taha. He believes that in order for crypto to stand out is through marketing and to add that, HUNGER has been doing a lot of marketing since the beginning. A lot of different communities with a various background in the Binance Smart Chain space has been reached and big partnerships and exchange listings are on the way.

Transparency To The Core

Transparency also plays important role in the Crypto space, hence, the Founder of HUNGER decided to do KYC to the Launchpad platform. “Most people are afraid to invest to a project because the team is unknown. That will bring fear and fud and people will tend to dump on a project. We don’t want it here. That’s why I take the step to KYC myself to Pinksale”, Taha said. Investors are able to see the KYC badge tick on the Pinksale Platform

Real Utility for HUNGER

With the real utility and targets that the HUNGER team aims along with the heavy marketing still going on behind the curtain and also a passed KYC progress, HUNGER is going to have rapid growth across the Crypto space.

Dedicated teams of admins and moderators interact, answer questions, and post updates with community members around the clock. The Founder and Team Leader hand-selected the entire support team behind the project.

HUNGER aims also to fight World Hunger and increase the awareness of Hunger Problem by not only direct donations but also Favour Chain funding which will encourage more people to get into the network to enjoy & earn and be aware of the Hunger Problem.

Listed On CoinMarketCap and CoinGecko:

Hunger is proud to update the community regarding its recent listing on:

CoinMarketCap: https://coinmarketcap.com/currencies/hunger-token/

CoinGecko: https://www.coingecko.com/en/coins/hunger-token

Audit Report: https://www.tech-audit.org/items/hunger

