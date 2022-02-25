Hungry Sausages Lab’s First NFT Collection Connects Digital Content to the Physical World as Uses Expand









Joining hands with celebrity chef brand and well-known graffiti artist, the Studio will be unveiling 5,000 unique non—fungible tokens (NFTs) on the Hungry Sausages Web 3.0 site and OpenSea. The collection consists of 5,000 algorithmically generated 3-D characters, each with a randomized assortment of pre-designed 3D & 2D features. The team together with the celebrity chef brand and the graffiti artist, has contributed designs to 140+ traits in 9 categories such as eyes, teeth, hairstyles, clothes, accessories, incorporating signature elements of Hungry Sausage cartoonish aesthetic. The collection comes in five tiers: Normal, Rare, Very Rare, Epic and Legendary.



Hungry Sausages Collection Unlocks the Next Chapter for the Community & Brand, from Metaverse to Reality.



Holders of founding Hungry Sausages NFT collection will be given the privilege to acquire premium membership of the physical NFT club for various culinary, cultural and social experiences, while “unlock” the ability to purchase the epic NFTs in the upcoming collection.



“Metaverse isn’t a new thing at all that’s happening. We differentiate ourselves by offering the community with fun experience and great perks in a different way merging metaverse and reality. As the starting point of the Hungry Sausages journey, we will launch our first NFTs collection in collaboration with physical NFTs Club, celebrity chef brand and graffiti artist from the real-world.” Benny Cheng, Co-founder of the Hungry Sausages Lab said. “In our upcoming projects, we will further expand the boundary of Hungry Sausages for both virtual and physical world by launching products and events in collaboration with more global artists, licensors and brands from different industries such as art and fashion on cross-over concept.” More About Hungry Sausages: HONG KONG SAR - Media OutReach - 25 February 2022 - Hungry Sausage Lab, a Hong Kong-based creative studio has announced the launch of a collection of NFTs titled Hungry Sausages on the Ethereum blockchain, which has been created to celebrate the establishment of Not For Teeth, a Physical NFT s Club in Hong Kong.Joining hands with celebrity chef brand and well-known graffiti artist, the Studio will be unveiling 5,000 unique non—fungible tokens (NFTs) on the Hungry Sausages Web 3.0 site and OpenSea. The collection consists of 5,000 algorithmically generated 3-D characters, each with a randomized assortment of pre-designed 3D & 2D features. The team together with the celebrity chef brand and the graffiti artist, has contributed designs to 140+ traits in 9 categories such as eyes, teeth, hairstyles, clothes, accessories, incorporating signature elements of Hungry Sausage cartoonish aesthetic. The collection comes in five tiers: Normal, Rare, Very Rare, Epic and Legendary.Holders of founding Hungry Sausages NFT collection will be given the privilege to acquire premium membership of the physical NFT club for various culinary, cultural and social experiences, while “unlock” the ability to purchase the epic NFTs in the upcoming collection.“Metaverse isn’t a new thing at all that’s happening. We differentiate ourselves by offering the community with fun experience and great perks in a different way merging metaverse and reality. As the starting point of the Hungry Sausages journey, we will launch our first NFTs collection in collaboration with physical NFTs Club, celebrity chef brand and graffiti artist from the real-world.” Benny Cheng, Co-founder of the Hungry Sausages Lab said. “In our upcoming projects, we will further expand the boundary of Hungry Sausages for both virtual and physical world by launching products and events in collaboration with more global artists, licensors and brands from different industries such as art and fashion on cross-over concept.” Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/hungrysausages/ Discord: https://discord.gg/WcdZmVFuJQ #HungrySausages

#HungrySausages