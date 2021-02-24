Hunter Fan Company Debuts Industrial Fan Line for Malaysia

Inventor of Ceiling Fan Expands HVLS Product Offerings for International Market Needs

NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE - Media OutReach - 24 February 2021 - Hunter Industrial Fans - the industrial division of Hunter Fan Company - launched its international fan line known as "DDI." The DDI is a high volume, low speed (HVLS) industrial fan built for powerful air circulation. The HVLS fan is designed for simplicity while providing significant airflow due to its custom-built, direct-drive motor and three aerodynamically efficient blades.













"Hunter Industrial has grown significantly over the last six years, and we're proud to offer a product that meets the demand for our international customers across the globe," said Mark D'Agostino, Senior Vice President and General Manager of Hunter Industrial. "The DDI fan will offer competitive pricing with unmatched performance in the industry."





Available in two sizes--including 20- and 24-foot diameter models--the DDI fan is ideal for any facility looking to provide greater air movement in large spaces, such as warehouses, manufacturing centers, shipping, or dock and door areas.





"We have seen an increased demand for an international product line that is reliable, easy to install and affordable. DDI is the solution, and I look forward to partnering with companies across the world to meet their facilities' needs," said Borja Chavarri, International Director of Sales for Hunter Industrial.





The DDI fan features a five-year warranty on the motor and electronic control, and a Limited Lifetime Warranty on all other components. For international sales inquiries, contact Borja Chavarri at bgiralt@hunterfan.com.





About Hunter Industrial Fans

Since 1886, Hunter Fan Company's focus has been on providing and enhancing comfort for consumers. Hunter's commitment to quality, craftsmanship and innovation is why the company remains unrivaled today--and why Hunter's fans last for generations. Hunter Industrial is part of that heritage, and the industrial division's high-volume, low-speed fans embody Hunter's passion for pioneering breakthroughs in ceiling fan technologies. Hunter Industrial's fans are designed with every person in the process in mind--from installer to owner. Based in Nashville, Tenn., Hunter Industrial's designers, engineers and technicians work together to test, prototype and manufacture every fan to perfection. For more information, visit www.hunterfan.com/industrial.



