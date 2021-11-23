Huntington NY Medicare Consulting Group FMO Healthcare Partnership Announced

Huntington, NY - The Modern Medicare Agency (631-358-5793) announces its new Field Marketing Organization (FMO) partnership with Ritter Insurance Marketing.

The new FMO partnership allows Modern Medicare Agency to serve its clients more efficiently, regardless of where they live in the country. The group explains that millions of Americans today are often overwhelmed by their Medicare health insurance, causing them to not fully optimize their medical policies.

With the new support of Ritter Insurance Marketing, the agency has strengthened its marketing capabilities, from recruitment to an enhanced product portfolio. This provides improved visibility and offers customers more opportunity to speak with a Medicare expert on their available options.

According to the latest statistics, around 18% of the American population is covered by Medicare. The program, which has two primary parts, contains numerous premiums dependent on various factors. This can cause a lot of confusion among its policyholders and create hesitation among the unprotected to speak to a Medicare professional.

The Modern Medicare Agency recognizes the difficulties in choosing an insurance plan that properly reflects each client’s individual needs. The independent group helps customers navigate the process with its unique yet simple approach to service: insurance plans should be made for them and their specific lifestyle.

Clients speak personally to a licensed agent who helps them identify the correct coverage plan for their needs. The focus is education rather than selling. This way, customers gain the benefit of counsel along with a broader range of plans to choose from.

The new FMO partnership with Ritter Insurance Marketing signifies the commitment of the agency to being an accessible professional Medicare consulting group, helping more clients receive the Medicare coverage they need at affordable prices. This passion for excellence with compassion has grown the company from a sole proprietor to a 12-person team, with expectations to expand the team to 25 new agents by next year.

A grateful customer wrote, “They helped me understand all the ABC and Ds of Medicare, from there we discussed my Medical concerns and needs as well as travel habits and budget. I am confident that I made the right choice.”

