Huntkey Attended China (Shenzhen) Cross Border E-Commerce Fair

SHENZHEN, China, Sept. 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- On September 16-18, China (Shenzhen) Cross Border E-Commerce Fair (CCBEC) was held in Shenzhen World Exhibition & Convention Center. Huntkey displayed 3 types of products this time, involving mobile phone fast chargers, power strips, and air purifiers.

The exhibition was held in the peak procurement season and the regional holiday sales season. It covered three categories: consumer goods suppliers, cross-border service providers and products, e-commerce platforms and media. The exhibition had more than 3,000 exhibitors and a scale of 120,000 square meters. Buyers from cross-border e-commerce platforms such as self-purchasing and cross-border e-commerce platforms, as well as brand owners, agent distributors, traditional B2B import and export traders, offline retailers, and cross-border e-commerce supply chain services companies were invited on site.

As the fastest-growing new trade format in the Internet era, cross-border e-commerce is undoubtedly the hot topic in the past two years. In recent years, Chinese cross-border e-commerce has developed strongly. Up to now, there have been 105 comprehensive cross-border e-commerce pilot zones across China, covering 30 provinces and municipalities. In 2020, the customs cross-border e-commerce management platform inspected and released 2.45 billion import and export invoices, an increase of 63.3% year-on-year. Shenzhen City, as Chinese "first city for cross-border e-commerce", ranks first in terms of industrial ecology index and growth potential index (Liu, 2021, para.5).

Huntkey is headquartered in Shenzhen City and has 26 years of experience in manufacturing power supplies and fast chargers. As a well-known power supply brand in China, Huntkey has strong research and development capabilities and has a factory area of nearly one million square meters. Over the years, Huntkey has been working closely with global mainstream mobile phone manufacturers to develop mobile phone chargers, and have produced many milestone products. 20W/25W/30W/65W/100W fast chargers are shown at the exhibition.

Huntkey displayed a series of Chinese standard power strips and American standard power strips. One of the highlights is the new product SMD807C. It has 8 American standard outlets and 3 USB ports. It is safe to use, providing over current protection, over voltage protection, over temperature protection, and short circuit protection. It supports smart IC fast charging, the USB ports can auto adjust the charging rate. The USB-C output is PD18W.

Since the epidemic, people's demand for air purifiers has increased. Considering this situation, Huntkey exhibited 3 kinds of air purifiers. Take air purifier KJ380 as an example. It has photocatalyst filters. The advantage of this filter is that it does not need to be replaced. In addition, it helps to decompose the hazards in the air into water and carbon dioxide without secondary pollution. It is well suited for living rooms, bedrooms, classrooms, offices, and hospitals. For more information about Oucica air purifier, please visit https://en.huntkey.com/products/air-purifiers

Huntkey's vision is to become a respectable company by providing branded products and services of superior quality. In the future, Huntkey will continue to contribute to the power supply industry and develop more good products.

Exhibition Time

September16-18, 2021

Exhibition Place

Shenzhen World Exhibition & Convention Center

Organizer

Shenzhen China Merchants Exhibition Management Co., Ltd.

Many other organizations

About Huntkey

Founded in 1995, Huntkey is a leading provider of PC power supplies, power strips, surge protectors, laptop adapters, phone chargers, monitors and air purifiers. Huntkey is an Asia renowned brand, a member of The International Power Supply Manufacturer's Association (PSMA) and China Power Supply Society (CPSS). Covering approximately 1,000,000 square meters added up from three industrial parks, Huntkey is one of the most famous brands and largest companies in mainland China. It is headquartered in Shenzhen, with branch offices in the US, Japan and Hong Kong, and with cooperating factories in Brazil and Argentina. For more information visit https://en.huntkey.com

In 2020, Huntkey introduced its latest photocatalyst air purifier - the desktop air purifier globally. The desktop air purifier is designed portable and can efficiently remove chemical vapors, odors, haze particles, and many more air pollutants. For more information visit https://en.huntkey.com/products/air-purifiers

Reference

Liu, C.Y. (2021, May 21). China (Shenzhen) Cross Border E-Commerce Fair is set for September 16-18. Baidu.

https://baijiahao.baidu.com/s?id=1700368929004696750&wfr=spider&for=pc