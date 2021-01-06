Huntkey Certified as the Export Commodity Brand by the CCPIT

SHENZHEN, China, Jan. 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Huntkey, a leading provider of power solutions, has recently been certified as the Export Commodity Brand by the CCPIT(China Council for the Promotion of International Trade). It means that Huntkey product quality is recognized by the CCPIT.

Hunktey is a professional manufacturer of PC power supplies, power strips, surge protectors, laptop adapters, phone chargers, monitors and air purifiers. These products are being sold worldwide through over 100 major distribution channels in over 50 countries. Certified by the CCPIT, Huntkey will become a more trustworthy brand.

About CCPIT

Founded in 1952, China Council for the Promotion of International Trade (CCPIT) is a national foreign trade and investment promotion agency. It is committed to enhancing services for companies and making positive contributions to development of bilateral and multilateral trade relationships, promotion of world economic prosperity and improvement of the well-being of all mankind.

About Huntkey

Founded in 1995, Huntkey is a leading provider of PC power supplies, power strips, surge protectors, laptop adapters, phone chargers, monitors and air purifiers. Huntkey is an Asia renowned brand, a member of The International Power Supply Manufacturer's Association (PSMA) and China Power Supply Society (CPSS). Including three total nearly 1,000,000 square meters industrial parks, Huntkey is one of the most famous brands and largest companies in mainland China. It is headquartered in Shenzhen, with branch companies in the US, Japan and Hong Kong, and with cooperating factories in Vietnam, Brazil, Argentina and India.

