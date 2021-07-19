Huntkey Launches New 20W PD Charger in Amazon US

SHENZHEN, China, July 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Huntkey has more than ten years of experience in the R&D and manufacturing of mobile phone peripheral products and has cooperated and served the worldwide mainstream mobile phone manufacturers. On July 13, Huntkey launches its new product, the 20W PD charger, on Amazon US station. The price is 12.99 USD.



Huntkey 20W PD Charger

20W PD Charger on Amazon US Station:

https://www.amazon.com/Huntkey-Charger-Delivery-Compatible-Samsung/dp/B096ZTQ4X4

This 20W PD charger has a mini size but delivers fast charging speeds. It has a white PC charging shell. It weighs around 43g and is easy to carry. It looks like an ice cube with a dimension of 30*30*30mm. It has one USB-C charging port and the output is 5V/3A and 9V/2.22A. It is compatible with PPS and PD protocols. According to laboratory test results, it is able to charge an iPhone to 50% within 30 minutes when it is paired with a MFI-certified cable. It is designed for the iPhone 12 serious. In addition to the iPhone, it is also suitable for other brands of smartphones.

It is safe to use. Fast heat dissipation design helps to protect the phone and battery. Three charging protections are provided, they are over current protection, over voltage protection, and short circuit protection.

It adopts a 100-240V wide voltage design, which is applicable worldwide, making it more convenient to use on business trips. It is now available in the US market. For more information, please visit: https://en.huntkey.com/product/20w-usb-c-charger

About Huntkey

Founded in 1995, Huntkey is a leading provider of PC power supplies, power strips, surge protectors, laptop adapters, phone chargers, monitors and air purifiers. Huntkey is an Asia renowned brand, a member of The International Power Supply Manufacturer's Association (PSMA) and China Power Supply Society (CPSS). Covering approximately 1,000,000 square meters added up from three industrial parks, Huntkey is one of the most famous brands and largest companies in mainland China. It is headquartered in Shenzhen, with branch offices in the US, Japan and Hong Kong, and with cooperating factories in Vietnam, Brazil, Argentina and India. For more information visit https://en.huntkey.com

In 2020, Huntkey introduced its latest photocatalyst air purifier - the desktop air purifier globally. The desktop air purifier is designed portable and can efficiently remove chemical vapors, odors, haze particles, and many more air pollutants. For more information visit https://en.huntkey.com/products/air-purifiers

