Huntkey to Present at Embedded World 2021 Digital

SHENZHEN, China, Feb. 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Huntkey, a leading provider of power solutions, today announces that it will present at Embedded World 2021 Digital (shorted as "EW 2021 Digital" below), one of the most renown trade fairs in the field of embedded-system technologies held from March 1-5.

Due to the Covid-19 pandemic, the EW 2021 Digital will be held all digitally from Mar. 1-5, 2021. During this period, the exhibitors and attendees can get in touch and arrange meetings via an online platform created by the fair organizer.

Huntkey will showcase its industrial power supplies, IPC power supplies and industrial adapters during the fair. These products are crucial parts in industrial machines, which can be widely used in embedded systems, communication systems and POE systems. For more the trade fair information, please visit: https://en.huntkey.com/

About Embedded World

Embedded world is a trade fair for embedded systems that has been held annually in Nuremberg since 2003. It is aimed at international manufacturers and service providers of embedded software and hardware, which is internationally regarded as one of the leading fairs in this field.

About Huntkey

Founded in 1995, Huntkey is a leading global provider of PC power supplies, power strips, surge protectors, laptop adapters, phone chargers, monitors and air purifiers. Huntkey is a renowned brand from Asia, a member of The International Power Supply Manufacturer's Association (PSMA) and China Power Supply Society (CPSS). Including three total nearly 1,000,000 square meters industrial parks, Huntkey is one of the most famous brands and largest companies in mainland China. It is headquartered in Shenzhen, with branch companies in the US, Japan and Hong Kong, and with cooperating factories in Vietnam, Brazil, Argentina and India.

