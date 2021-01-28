Huntkey Releases 55W PD Charger in China

SHENZHEN, China, Jan. 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Huntkey, a leading provider of power solutions, has released its 55W PD Charger in China. The charger supports fast charging for iPhone 12, iPad and Macbook, and it features 3.3-11V5A PPS functionality to support PPS-enabled devices.

The charger is equipped with a single USB-C port supporting a power output of 55W at the maximum. It supports fast charging protocols such as QC, PD and PPS, which means it can intelligently deliver 5V3A , 9V3A, 12V2.5A or 15V3A four levels of power outputs.

According to the lab testing reports, it is compatible with BC1.2 / DCP / APPLE 2.4A / Samsung AFC / Huawei FCP / SCP / QC3.0 / PPS / PD3.0.

The charger is housed with white flame-retardant shell, the overall design of it is simple and elegant. To ensure charging safety, the charger is built with multiple protections, including over voltage protection, over charge protection, over current protection and over temperature protection. It measures 56mm long, 53.5mm wide and 28mm high. It supports 100V-240V 50/60Hz wide-rang input voltage and is applicable worldwide. It also adopts a 90-degree folding pin design. For more information, please visit: https://en.huntkey.com/

The Huntkey 55W PD Charger:

https://en.huntkey.com/wp-content/uploads/2021/01/01-600x400.jpg

https://en.huntkey.com/wp-content/uploads/2021/01/02-600x400.jpg

https://en.huntkey.com/wp-content/uploads/2021/01/03-1024x683.jpg

About Huntkey

Founded in 1995, Huntkey is a leading global provider of PC power supplies, power strips, surge protectors, laptop adapters, phone chargers, monitors and air purifiers. Huntkey is an Asia renowned brand, a member of The International Power Supply Manufacturer's Association (PSMA) and China Power Supply Society (CPSS). Including three total nearly 1,000,000 square meters industrial parks, Huntkey is one of the most famous brands and largest companies in mainland China. It is headquartered in Shenzhen, with branch companies in the US, Japan and Hong Kong, and with cooperating factories in Vietnam, Brazil, Argentina and India.

In 2020, Huntkey introduces its latest photocatalyst air purifier - the desktop air purifier globally. The desktop air purifier is designed portable and can efficiently remove chemical vapors, odors, haze particles, and many more air pollutants. Check them out via: https://en.huntkey.com/products/air-purifiers/

