Hunton Andrews Kurth Bolsters International Corporate Team with Addition of Maythawee Sarathai in Bangkok

BANGKOK, Jan. 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ --– Hunton Andrews Kurth LLP has expanded its international corporate practice with the addition of Maythawee Sarathai as a partner in the firm's Bangkok office. Sarathai brings more than two decades of experience advising clients on a range of mergers and acquisitions as well as corporate restructuring matters.



Maythawee Sarathai

Sarathai has extensive experience in negotiating and documenting multinational cross-border investments for M&A transactions in Thailand, and has advised both local and international clients on distressed-asset sales and purchases.

He advises creditors, liquidators, planners, plan administrators, special managers and debtors on all aspects of corporate lending, restructuring and insolvency. His practice also includes advising clients on distressed debt situations including settlement, recovery and enforcement strategies, and business and asset reorganization.

"Maythawee is a highly regarded lawyer with a proven track record in M&A and corporate restructuring, particularly in the banking, energy and consumer products sectors," said Stephen Bennett, head of Hunton Andrews Kurth's Bangkok corporate team. "He will play a key role in growing our practice in Thailand and beyond."

Sarathai most recently was the partner in charge of Mayer Brown's Bangkok office. He received both his undergraduate and law degrees from Chulalongkorn University.

Hunton Andrews Kurth's corporate team advises virtually every form of corporate entity, from high-tech startups and mid-sized, privately held companies to publicly traded, multinational corporations, REITs, private equity entities of all sizes, and multinational, national and regional banks, credit unions and other financial institutions. The firm's clients come from the myriad industries of today's global economy, including financial services, energy, real estate, retail and consumer products, manufacturing and health care.

About Hunton Andrews Kurth LLP

With 1,000 lawyers in the United States, Asia, Europe and the Middle East, Hunton Andrews Kurth LLP serves clients across a broad range of complex transactional, litigation and regulatory matters. We are known for our strength in the energy, financial services, real estate, and retail and consumer products industries, as well as our considerable experience in more than 100 distinct areas of practice, including privacy and cybersecurity, intellectual property, environmental, and mergers and acquisitions. Our full-service litigation practice is one of the largest in the country, with depth in key litigation markets such as Texas, California, Florida and the Mid-Atlantic.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1421626/Maythawee_Sarathai.jpg

Logo - https://mma.prnasia.com/media2/1329976/Hunton_Andrews_Kurth_Logo.jpg?p=medium600