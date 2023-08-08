Huntsville Company Become First AI Certified Agency in North Alabama

Huntsville's Zellus Marketing becomes North Alabama's first AI-trained marketing agency, recognized by the Marketing AI Institute. They completed the "Piloting AI For Marketers Series" and attended the esteemed MAICON event in Cleveland, solidifying their leadership in AI-driven marketing strategies.

—

Leading the charge in harnessing the power of artificial intelligence in the marketing realm, Huntsville's very own Zellus Marketing has proudly emerged as North Alabama’s first agency to be officially certified by the Marketing AI Institute.

Through rigorous training and unwavering dedication, Zellus successfully completed the highly regarded "Piloting AI For Marketers Series," earning the official certificate of completion. This prestigious certificate is a testament to the company’s commitment to staying ahead of the curve and integrating the latest AI technologies into their marketing strategies.

In addition to this achievement, representatives from Zellus also made their mark at the Marketing Artificial Intelligence Conference (MAICON) held in Cleveland, Ohio. Attendance at this esteemed event further solidifies their position at the forefront of the AI-driven marketing evolution.

"We are thrilled to be recognized by the Marketing AI Institute and to be at the vanguard of AI adoption in the marketing sector in North Alabama," said Carl Holden, "As we have been known as experts in SEO, our goal for Zellus is now to become the go-to agency for AI-powered marketing."

The agency recognizes the transformative potential of AI in reshaping the marketing landscape. The company envisions leveraging AI to analyze vast data sets for insightful trends, automate repetitive tasks, and personalize customer experiences. By integrating AI, Zellus aims to offer clients more targeted campaigns, efficient processes, and a deeper understanding of consumer behavior, setting new standards for data-driven marketing strategies. The recent conference has empowered it with all the tools to make this a reality for its internal and client campaigns.



Zellus's accomplishments pave the way for other professionals and businesses in the region to recognize and harness the transformative power of AI in the marketing domain. By leading with such an innovative approach, Zellus continues to set industry standards, promising a future where AI and Huntsville marketing professionals walk hand in hand, maximizing efficiency and results while keeping the human in the loop.



