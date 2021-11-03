Huobi Group celebrates 8th founding anniversary with space travel contest and a virtual summit featuring Alan Greenspan

SINGAPORE, Nov. 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Huobi Group, a world-leading blockchain company, today announced the launch of its 8th founding anniversary celebrations. Continuing until late November, a series of events and initiatives will be held in capital cities across the world to celebrate this major milestone. As part of these celebrations, Huobi will give away millions of dollars in prizes, including one special ticket to space. On Monday, November 8, Huobi will hold its annual online industry forum: Huobi Summit 2021: Blockchain and Beyond.

The central theme of the celebrations this year is 'infinity', which reflects the boundlessness in time, imagination and possibilities that the blockchain industry offers. The theme also encapsulates innovation, dynamism and the rapid technical advancements behind cryptocurrencies and the blockchain industry.

In addition, Huobi Group will launch its flagship campaign, which will offer one lucky winner the experience of a lifetime with a trip to the outer perimeters of Earth. The winner will be able to enjoy spectacular views that are literally out of this world. Reflecting Huobi Group's vision to make finance more accessible and inclusive, this incredible opportunity will be open to all Huobi Global users.

On Monday, November 8th, Huobi Group will host Huobi Summit 2021: Blockchain and Beyond. The summit will feature exclusive panel discussions with guest economists, government officials, and business leaders, who will share their insights on trends and opportunities both within and beyond the blockchain industry. The list of speakers will include former US Federal Reserve Chair Alan Greenspan and global luminaries from the government, business and academic sectors.

Du Jun, Co-Founder of Huobi Group said, "We are extremely proud to celebrate our 8th anniversary, a significant milestone within our growing and evolving industry. This could not have happened without the support of our loyal staff, partners and users around the world. The blockchain and cryptocurrency industry is developing at a rapid pace and I expect to see new cutting-edge developments evolve alongside it. To reinforce our global expansion strategy, Huobi is also looking to increase its global headcount to 3,000 by the end of the year."

"Moving forward, we will continue to expand our global footprint to introduce innovative products and localized services. As ever, we remain committed to keeping our users assets safe and secure, through stringent compliance with local laws and regulations," Du concluded.

In addition to the aforementioned activities, Huobi Group will bring its customers and employees together through offline events in New York, Turkey and Hong Kong. Millions of dollars in prizes will be given away to lucky individuals through different promotions on the Huobi Global platform.

Publicity for the anniversary campaign will be driven through landmark advertisements across eight cities: Buenos Aires, Dubai, Istanbul, Kuala Lumpur, London, Rio de Janeiro, Seoul, and Tokyo.

For more information on the exclusive space ticket contest, the virtual summit, and Huobi's activities, please visit the 8th anniversary home page or follow the hashtag #HuobiTurns8 on Instagram, Twitter, and other social media networks.

About Huobi Group

As a world-leading company in the blockchain industry, Huobi Group was founded in 2013 with a mission to make breakthroughs in core blockchain technology and integration blockchain technology with other industries. Huobi Group has expanded into public blockchains, digital assets trading, wallets, mining pools, proprietary investments, incubation, digital asset research, and more. Huobi Group has established a global digital economy industry ecosystem by investing in over 60 upstream and downstream companies in the blockchain industry.