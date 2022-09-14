Huobi signs agreement with city of Busan to nurture blockchain industry growth

BUSAN, SOUTH KOREA - News Direct - 14 September 2022 - Huobi Global and Huobi Korea announced today the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Busan Metropolitan City government. Under the agreement, Huobi Global and Huobi Korea will work closely with the city to develop its blockchain industry, supporting its vision to become a global digital assets hub. The partnership covers the provision of R&D, technology and financial support for the Busan Digital Currency Exchange, as well as the recruitment of global blockchain talent for the Busan local exchange.Huobi has been operating in South Korea through a local office since 2019, where it is regulated under a license issued by the Korean Financial Services Commission last year. This makes Huobi the first digital asset exchange with a physical presence in Korea to cooperate with the Busan Metropolitan City government in blockchain development.Huobi’s operational experience in Korea and its understanding of the local market, coupled with its strong track record of delivering premium services to users in the region, will give it a distinct advantage in helping Busan build a sound blockchain ecosystem. It has cultivated strong relationships with major local groups in the development of its own blockchain business, with close ties to the Korean blockchain industry. Huobi Korea has also explored innovative business ventures with other companies in Korea, under an approach that emphasizes mutual benefits.As a pioneer and industry leader in the application of blockchain technology, Huobi has had a longstanding commitment to building blockchain infrastructure since its inception. It has invested in several prominent blockchain projects, and is willing to actively partner with high-potential project teams to address key challenges in the digital economy. As a one-stop platform which offers blockchain applications and services targeted at various industries, Huobi focuses on driving the development of the blockchain industry, leveraging the combined expertise of the Huobi Research Institute and Huobi Academy to deliver professional services for the entire life cycle of the blockchain industry.Huobi Korea CEO Junyong Choi said, "We’re excited to be working with the city of Busan to transform it into a global digital assets hub. We believe that Busan has strong attributes for fostering innovation and growth, and share their belief that blockchain technologies can transform and benefit traditional industries. We look forward to leveraging our expertise and experience to grow blockchain adoption in the city and across the region."Heong-Joon Park, Mayor of Busan, said, “The City of Busan is pleased to partner with Huobi to foster the growth of our blockchain ecosystem. As a blockchain regulation-free zone, Busan offers a conducive environment to develop the latest digital financial technologies, which has attracted many blockchain companies from across the world. I hope Huobi will spread the word on Busan’s strong environment and support for digital finance, so that we can draw more blockchain talent to our city.”To reinforce its commitment, Huobi will also be the main sponsor for Busan Blockchain Week 2022, which will begin on October 27. Huobi invites potential partners to connect with it at its booth. Interested co-investors can also contact IR-kr@hb.co.kr, and project parties interested in listing their tokens can contact listing-kr@hb.co.kr for more information. Huobi PR team+1 401-244-8310Hashtag: #Huobi

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

About Huobi Korea

Established in 2018, Huobi Korea is part of Huobi Group, one of the world's leading blockchain companies. Huobi Korea is dedicated to providing reliable and secure services as an exchange, with plans to develop a more comprehensive blockchain ecosystem, including a blockchain research institute, portal businesses and financial services. For more info, visit www.hb.co.kr



About Huobi Global

Founded in 2013, Huobi Global is one of the world's leading cryptocurrency exchanges, with tens of millions of users across five continents and 160 different countries and regions. We are dedicated to empowering financial freedom and creating new global wealth, having led the cryptocurrency industry in spot, derivatives, and Bitcoin transactions for many years. Our infrastructure, operations and offerings are built on processes and standards that prioritize user safety and industry compliance, backed by strong global customer support underpinned by local expertise. It offers a unique trading environment that is truly customer-first, safe and sustainable for all users, enabling their long-term success. For more information, visit www.huobi.com

