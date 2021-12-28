Huobi Singapore Launches First Huobi Academy Workshop on "The Future of Technology: Metaverse"

The webinar covered a wide spectrum of topics on the Metaverse including Non-Fungible Tokens (NFTs), GameFi, and crypto art

SINGAPORE, Dec. 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Huobi Singapore, a leading global digital assets exchange platform, hosted a virtual workshop on "The Future of Technology: Metaverse" recently. As the first blockchain educational webinar from Huobi Academy, the workshop featured two prominent industry-leading speakers, Prof Yu Jianing (George), Executive Director of China Mobile Communication Association Metaverse Industry Council and President of Huobi Education, and Zhang Yuanjie, co-founder of Conflux Network.

Coined by science fiction author Neal Stephenson, the Metaverse is a 3D virtual space where people, represented by a digital identity, can interact with each other. Prof Yu and Zhang shared their insights on the key trends in Metaverse innovation spanning the digital economy, data rights, the community, identity, culture and art, and finance. Bringing together their combined expertise, the speakers also discussed non-fungible tokens (NFTs) and its associated digital assets including Avatar collectibles, GameFi, and crypto art among others, using case studies such as Decentraland (MANA) to illustrate the Metaverse concept.

Zhang also highlighted that the NFT market has seen an exponential growth recently due to its popularity among mainstream audiences. According to a DappRadar industry report published on October 1, NFT sales have surged from $28 million in Q3 2020 to $10.7 billion in Q3 2021. Zhang also shared that NFT collectibles have exceeded $3 billion in trading volume in August this year, as compared to less than a quarter million in February, based on Opensea's monthly trading volume.

Prof Yu Jianing (George), President of Huobi Education said: "With the development and integration of cutting-edge technologies such as virtual reality (VR), artificial intelligence (AI), Internet of Things (IoT), and blockchain, the world we live in is gradually evolving into this digital space – one where people will be able fully immerse their lives in."

"As the next generation of Web 3.0, I am confident that the Metaverse will bring about an entirely new digital world, bridging the divide between the physical and virtual worlds. The possibilities of the Metaverse are boundless, with the potential to reshape the fabric of society and change our way of life – whether it's the future of work, learning, finance, communication or collaboration," he added.

As the first of the educational series of workshops, Huobi Academy will continue to collaborate with world-class education institutions to empower users with blockchain knowledge in the digital economy.

