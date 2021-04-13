HUYA Inc. Announces Result of Annual General Meeting

GUANGZHOU, China, April 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- HUYA Inc. ("Huya" or the "Company") (NYSE: HUYA), a leading game live streaming platform in China, today announced that, at its annual general meeting of shareholders held today, shareholders of the Company adopted the following resolution as an ordinary resolution proposed by the Company:

THAT Mr. Tsang Wah Kwong be re-elected and appointed as a director of the Company, effective from the closing of the annual general meeting.

About HUYA Inc.

HUYA Inc. is a leading game live streaming platform in China with a large and active game live streaming community. The Company cooperates with e-sports event organizers, as well as major game developers and publishers, and has developed e-sports live streaming as one of the most popular content genres on its platform. The Company has created an engaged, interactive and immersive community for game enthusiasts of China's young generation. Building on its success in game live streaming, Huya has also extended its content to other entertainment content genres. Huya's open platform also functions as a marketplace for broadcasters and talent agencies to congregate and closely collaborate with the Company.

