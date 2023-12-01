Huzzle Announces 4 New Features to Help Students Find and Secure their Dream Job

Huzzle has introduced four new key features on a mission to build the most candidate-centric job platform for students.

Huzzle is an early careers network connecting students, student societies, and employers. The platform contains more than 10,000 entry-level career opportunities, including graduate jobs, internships & events, with new opportunities added every 15 minutes. Alongside this, Huzzle boasts an extensive network of over 450 student societies across the UK, offering students the opportunity to join groups, participate in events, and network.

Ingmar Klein, CEO of Huzzle, said the following about the company’s mission: "Our aim is to build the most candidate-centric job platform, to help young people find entry-level jobs in which they become happy." In line with this mission, Huzzle uses an algorithm to match its users with opportunities based on their career preferences, making it easier for students to find the right roles. Today, the company announced the launch of four new features, which will further enhance the job searching experience for students.

AI-Powered CV Customisation:

Huzzle's CV customisation tool uses AI to help students build and tailor their CVs for each job application, integrating relevant keywords and experiences. This tool aims to improve the student’s prospects in the job market, making it more likely they will receive an interview.

Autofill Job Applications:

Huzzle Quick Apply is a chrome extension that streamlines the job application process for students. It allows users to autofill job applications in one click using their Huzzle profile, saving them lots of time and significantly increasing the number of applications they can submit.

Personalised Job Search Dashboard:

Central to Huzzle's platform is its personalised job search dashboard, which has received a major update in this launch. The dashboard now allows users to track job matches, applications, and profile updates, all in one place, making it easier for users to remain organised throughout their job search journey.

Concise AI-Generated Summaries of Opportunities:

Huzzle now provides concise and clear AI-generated summaries of all career opportunities on the platform. This feature helps users to efficiently process essential information, aiding in quicker and more informed decision-making.

Parham Rakhshanfar, COO of Huzzle, shared the following about the platform's journey so far: "Until now, over 50,000 applications have been processed through Huzzle, and we provide access to over 10,000 entry level opportunities. These are great numbers, but of course dwarfed by industry leaders. Our mission is to help as many students as possible, so there’s still a long way to go. With these new features, we’re confident of solving many pain points our users have told us about, because in the end, it’s all about building the most candidate-centric platform."



