Hyatt Hotels In South Korea Extend A Special Offer To International Travelers

Travelers who are restless for a change of scenery now have a great reason to plan their trip to South Korea. As South Korea allows fully vaccinated travelers from all countries to enter without quarantine, six Hyatt hotels present a special offer for guests to enjoy spring travel to Seoul, Incheon, Busan and Jeju, the most popular destinations in the country. Travelers can enjoy up to 20% discount when they stay for at least two qualifying nights at any of the participating hotels, experiencing the timeless luxury of Grand Hyatt and Park Hyatt hotels or the distinctively local Andaz brand. Book by June 27, 2022 for qualifying stays from now until June 30, 2022.

Reasons to visit South Korea

Combining bustling city nightlife with wellness experiences in nature, South Korea is a perfect destination for a well-rounded trip. While its four distinct seasons are among the most attractive factors for visitors, spring in particular is known as the best time to travel around the country. Until June, travelers can enjoy beautiful scenery, warm and mild weather, as well as leisure activities in nature and outdoor dining and urban exploration in the metropolitan areas.

In Seoul, the capital of the country, travelers can immerse in the vibrancy of city life, shop for everything from contemporary K-beauty to high-end luxury goods, and experience modern and traditional Korean culture in the home of K-pop and K-dramas. Grand Hyatt Seoul offers panoramic views of the city’s iconic Han River and Mount Namsan and provides easy access to shopping in the Myungdong and Itaewon areas as well as scenic sights. Guests staying at Andaz Seoul Gangnam, which is located in Apgujeong, the city’s most spotlighted neighborhood, can enjoy shopping for luxury fashion and beauty items, immersive art museums and culinary delights. Located in the heart of the vibrant Gangnam district, Park Hyatt Seoul is just steps away from Starfield COEX shopping mall and the tranquil Bongeunsa Temple.

Incheon Metropolitan City, home to Incheon International Airport, the gateway to South Korea, makes for an ideal sightseeing stop near the capital. Grand Hyatt Incheon, located next to the airport, is a perfect place to enjoy the beautiful scenery of the West Sea while dining on a fresh seafood BBQ overlooking the coast.

In Busan, the second-largest city in South Korea, visitors will find lots to explore and experience, from traditional markets to beaches and a wide selection of culinary adventures. Guests staying at Park Hyatt Busan, situated in the heart of Haeundae, the city’s premier shopping, cultural and beach destination, can enjoy dramatic scenic views of Gwangan Bridge and outdoor leisure activities at the Suyeongman Yacht Marina.

Jeju Island is just 50 minutes by plane from Seoul. Its natural environment features three UNESCO World Heritage Sites: Halla Mountain, the highest peak in Korea; Seongsan Ilchulbong tuff cone, famous for its majestic sunrise; and Geomunoreum lava tube cave, regarded as the world’s finest example of such a cave system. Jeju offers foodies an exciting taste of local culinary specialties such as Jeju Black Pork and fresh-caught seafood. The spring season is one of the most popular times to visit, when Jeju is dressed in a blanket of colorful blossoms. Grand Hyatt Jeju, the largest Hyatt hotel in Asia Pacific, is centrally located in the heart of Jeju City just 10 minutes from the airport and within walking distance of shopping and culinary hotspots.

Book your perfect spring escape to South Korea between now and June 27, 2022 to enjoy 20% off your qualifying stay for a minimum of two nights. Valid for qualifying stays through June 30, 2022. Stays must be booked directly through Hyatt channels with offer code “VTLKOR” at time of booking to qualify. Guests must provide a valid boarding pass dated within the offer staying period upon check-in. To book a stay in Korea, visit www.hyatt.com/en-US/promo/rediscover-south-korea. Terms and conditions apply. See www.hyatt.com/en-US/promo/rediscover-south-korea for full terms and conditions.

