HYCU Delivers New SAP HANA Data Protection as a Service Solutions for Google Cloud 1-click SAP HANA Protection and 600% Year on Year Growth Highlight Adoption of Cloud-Native Service for Google Cloud Customers GlobeNewswire October 22, 2020

BOSTON, Oct. 22, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- HYCU, Inc., a pioneering enterprise software company specializing in multi-cloud data backup and recovery, today announced 600% year-on-year growth for its award-winning backup and recovery service for Google Cloud’s platform. Fueled by the introduction of GCS's SAP-certified Backint connect for SAP HANA Data Protection as a Service along with the HYCU Cloud Services Provider Program, these latest enhancements bring HYCU’s 1-click simplicity, available directly from Google Cloud Marketplace, to the entire SAP HANA infrastructure. In addition, with HYCU Protégé for Google Cloud’s platform, Google Cloud customers now have a cost-effective and efficient on-prem to Google Cloud migration and disaster recovery (DR) solution. The support for SAP HANA in particular has driven both customer and partner interest across multiple verticals including healthcare, Insurance, ISV, and manufacturing.

“More customers and Google Cloud service providers than ever before are turning to HYCU to help them support their data protection, migration and recovery requirements to and in Google Cloud,” said Simon Taylor, CEO, HYCU Inc. “Our latest enhancements along with the growing support of Google Cloud users is a testament to the significant interest in what HYCU has to offer. HYCU continues to advance our backup and recovery software, delivered as a service, without the need for manual software deployment. This allows us to offer Google Cloud users an extremely efficient way to manage, protect and recover data, VMs, apps and services running on Google Cloud. We are proud to continue to work with Google Cloud engineering to ensure our solutions are tightly aligned and support the experience all Google Cloud users have come to expect, regardless of database platform or application.”

The HYCU Cloud Services Provider Program has received interest from managed service providers and cloud service providers alike. The Program is designed to leverage HYCU Protégé as a comprehensive data management solution to accelerate their customers’ multi-cloud journey. The program also provides partners a co-branded service they can deliver data migration, data protection, and disaster recovery as a service. The new Program was the latest partner-focused initiatives to specifically address the data protection and management needs of next-generation CSPs. (See related news, “Leading Cloud Service Providers Embrace HYCU for Google Cloud with Latest SAP HANA Support.”)

HYCU for Google Cloud, fully managed data protection service for Google Cloud’s platform, offers new Backint certified SAP HANA Data Protection as a Service for users. The latest enhancements provide the following benefits:

Automated Discovery, Deployment and Maintenance : Discovery, deployment and maintenance of Google Cloud’s SAP HANA BackInt Agent significantly reducing time to deploy, maintain and manage.

: Discovery, deployment and maintenance of Google Cloud’s SAP HANA BackInt Agent significantly reducing time to deploy, maintain and manage. Enhanced User Interface (UI) : Provides SAP Admins access via SAP HANA Studio and Backup Admins via HYCU Mangement UI.

: Provides SAP Admins access via SAP HANA Studio and Backup Admins via HYCU Mangement UI. Quick time to DR and Clone : 1-click simplicity for SAP HANA infrastructure level DR across Google regions and also cloning.

: 1-click simplicity for SAP HANA infrastructure level DR across Google regions and also cloning. Flexible Recovery : Consistent, point-in-time recovery of a complete SAP HANA Database

: Consistent, point-in-time recovery of a complete SAP HANA Database Significant Cost Savings: Cloud aware, compute-free at-source Dedup and auto-tiering based on data protection policies dramatically reduce cost

In addition to SAP HANA Cloud Storage Backint support, HYCU Backup for Google Cloud also includes the following enhancements to protect against ransomware:

Support for backup targets using Cloud Storage Bucket Lock (WORM)

Air-gapped backup targets

“HYCU is a valued partner of ours and continues to drive innovation for our joint customers,” said Manvinder Singh, Director, Partnerships, Google Cloud. “HYCU continues to extend its support of Google Cloud with its latest SAP HANA integration, an example of how HYCU is helping customers looking for new and easy ways to solve their backup and recovery challenges.”

To learn more about HYCU for Google Cloud’s platform, visit https://www.hycu.com/data-protection/hycu-for-gcp/ follow @hycuinc and connect with us on LinkedIn.

About HYCU

HYCU makes it easy to thrive in a hyper-simple, multi-cloud world. The pioneering enterprise software company specializes in multi-cloud data backup, management, migration, protection and recovery for on-premises and hyper-converged (HCI), Google Cloud, Azure Cloud and multi-cloud infrastructures. Headquartered in Boston, Mass., HYCU harnesses 25 years of sophisticated IT experience, insights from over one million users, and work with more than 25,000 customers worldwide to create a deep and unrivaled well of industry expertise. The result is unsurpassed alignment with industry leaders and a formidable competitive advantage in the multi-cloud space. HYCU’s flagship products, a purpose-built Data Protection solution for Nutanix, a managed Data Protection as a service for Google Cloud’s platform and Azure Cloud, and HYCU Protégé a Multi-Cloud Data Protection Solution are acclaimed in the industry and features performance and value that are unmatched.

For further information, please contact:

Don Jennings HYCU, Inc. Tel: (617) 791-1710 Email: don.jennings@hycu.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/680a90cc-be0b-4bb9-8136-65c5f7bfba91