HYCU® Launches Global Partner PACE Program

Boston, Massachusetts, Nov. 23, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- HYCU, Inc., a pioneering enterprise software company specializing in multi-cloud data management, today introduced the Global Partner PACE (Partners Accelerating Cloud Environments) Program. Building on four years of working with channel partners to deliver multi-cloud data protection solutions for on-premises to public cloud computing environments, the new Global Partner PACE Program eliminates tiers of engagement making it easier to meet partner demands for easy to use, deploy and manage backup and recovery as a service consistently regardless of cloud or location. The new program also includes purpose-built tracks for Managed Service Providers (MSPs), Cloud Service Providers (CSPs) and Managed Security Service Providers (MSSPs) along with enhancements for resell and distributor partners to meet their growing customer demands for multi-cloud data management, protection and recovery including the latest in ransomware readiness protection and recovery.

“Our Go-to-Market has always been through our value added partners and that extends to both on-premises and public cloud environments,” said Simon Taylor, CEO, HYCU, Inc. “As we continue to see growing interest from new partners including MSPs, MSSPs and CSPs, now was the time to make it even easier to provide our partners with the services and solutions they need to meet their customer needs for scalable and powerful multi-cloud solutions, delivered as a service and that are native to the platforms they support. We are proud to support our growing partner community and welcome them to the HYCU family and we know the new Global Partner PACE Program will continue to meet the needs for today and well into the future.”

Highlights of the HYCU Global Partner PACE Program include:

Zero Conflict Promise: HYCU commits to a transparent, predictable, and fair approach to all our partners. This commitment ensures HYCU is joint selling with partners through a formal Customer Acquisition Plan or not at all. This commitment extends to Support, Subscription Renewals and New product sales approved through Deal Registration.

Margin Assurance: HYCU commits to delivering profitable solutions and has established a new, formal, consistent and predictable margin promise for deals registered by partners. In an environment where partner margins are under pressure and continue to shrink, HYCU is pushing in the other direction. Margins are assured prior to any discounts by HYCU so partner efforts are rewarded in a consistent way for partners to build a predictable business behind.

Two Tiers for Reseller Partners, Seed and Premier, to Grow at their Pace: Reducing the number of tiers to engage to Seed and Premier provides HYCU partners with technology and sales enablement along with a number of additional solutions, NFR licenses and joint marketing to simplify the adoption of new value-added services. Premier partners gain additional Marketing Development Funds support along with joint marketing events.

Minimum Advertised Pricing (MAP): To protect HYCU’s strong reputation for high quality and high value products, ensure long-term viability of our brands, as well as to protect the investment of the partners providing invaluable sales and product assistance and support to our customers, HYCU has unilaterally established a policy of minimum advertised price (“MAP”) standards for all HYCU products.

For MSPs and MSSPs, ease of use and management for clear unified path from on-prem to public cloud: The newly created Managed Services track addresses the need for backup and recovery as a service from source to target. Additionally, the new track includes specific requests from existing managed IT Services Providers to help with ease of deployment and automated management. MSPs and MSSPs have free access to R-Score consultation for their customers to ensure ransomware recovery readiness is addressed. MSPs and MSSPs are also categorized for regional, national and global support to address ease of scale and pay as you grow functionality.

For CSPs, updates to specifically meet the backup and recovery as a service needs of next-generation service providers. Providing flexibility to scale up and down with their own growth and their customers’ adoption across all hyperscalers, CSPs have no pre-commits and gain a true pay as you go service they can turn on and off for customers as customers need while burning down cloud commits. Additionally, CSPs have public cloud Technical Demo Environment (NFR) access as well as free access to R-Score consultation for enhanced ransomware recovery readiness preparedness.

New and Established Partners Support HYCU Global Partner PACE Program

New CSP Partner 1st Basis was founded in 2006 and provides affordable, high quality SAP Basis managed services at SAP Best Practices standards. “Partnering with HYCU was a no brainer for us,” said Doug Pastrich, CEO and Founder, 1st Basis. We are continually searching for ways to enhance our product offerings and provide a DRaaS option for our existing and prospective customers within our Private Cloud or a Public Cloud. It was crucial for us to find an easy, reliable and cost effective solution that checked all of our boxes”.

Long-standing HYCU value-added reseller ET Works, with offices in the United Kingdom, Norway and South Africa, has partnerships with more than 50 of the leading hardware and software companies. "Working with HYCU has helped with our focus to combine leading technology with our team's collective knowledge to handle any IT challenge from on-premises to cloud and cybersecurity," said Andrew Boyce, Managing Director, ET Works. "To meet our client's changing needs, HYCU's backup and recovery solutions are easy to use, deploy and manage. We're excited by the changes to their global partner program and know it will be a win-win, for us and our customers."

Nubosoft, a HYCU CSP partner and premier Google Cloud Partner focusing on G-Suite, Data Analytics and Infrastructure deployments in a wide range of industries, the new Global Partner PACE Program is another example of HYCU’s commitment to providing solutions that partners can grow their businesses as they need. "As a CSP partner for several years now, HYCU has been a key ally for our Google Cloud Platform business division; providing us with the reliability and automation our clients are looking for in their backup and recovery processes," said Santiago Jiménez Abad, CTO, Nubosoft. “For our customers, having the right technology partner to help in their multi-cloud data center modernization efforts is critical. The new HYCU Global Partner PACE Program, addresses what we need to expand our services with the right technologies for our customers. It really is a win-win-win for us, our customers, and HYCU.”

“Being a member of the HYCU Global Partner PACE Program is a win-win-win for us, our customers, and HYCU,” said Grant Oliff, Chief Customer Officer, Teraflow, a global IT specialist in Cloud Migration and Machine Learning (ML) and new HYCU CSP Partner. “As we continue to expand our services, we need an easy to use and deploy data management service for our customers looking to move workloads, VMs and data from on-premises to Google Cloud. It was important to find the right partner with the right solutions to help our customers with their data center modernization efforts, along with a powerful cloud-native solution to move workloads on to Google Cloud.”

Zensar Technologies, a global leading experience engineering and technology solutions company focused on driving their clients’ digital transformation agenda, the new HYCU Global Partner PACE Program offers significant benefits as a new Premier Partner. As an organization that understands the true benefits of Digital Transformation and relies on technology solutions to support that changing market dynamic, partners like HYCU are important,” said Revathipathi Namballa, Vice President and Global Head, Foundation Services, Zensar. “We know that to meet our customers’ needs, being agile, bringing velocity are critical. This is possible when you integrate engineering, data, and the cloud. HYCU has multi-cloud data protection solutions that are easy to deploy and manage and meet our stringent customer value requirements while giving us the platform to scale.”

About HYCU

HYCU is the fastest-growing leader in the multi-cloud backup and recovery as a service industry. By bringing true SaaS-based data backup to both on-premises and cloud-native environments, the company provides unparalleled data protection, migration and disaster recovery to more than 2,800 companies worldwide. HYCU’s award-winning, purpose-built solutions eliminate the complexity, risk and high cost of legacy-based solutions, providing data protection simplicity in a hyper-connected, multi-cloud world. Customers experience frictionless, cost-effective data backup and recovery, no matter where their data resides. Based in Boston, Mass., the company employs 300 people across the globe. Learn more at www.hycu.com.

