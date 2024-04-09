HYCU® Wins Google Cloud Technology Partner of the Year Award for Backup and Disaster Recovery

Boston, Massachusetts, April 09, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- HYCU, Inc., a leader in data protection as a service and one of the fastest growing companies in the industry, today announced that it has received the 2024 Google Cloud Technology Partner of the Year for Backup and DR. HYCU is being recognized for their achievements in the Google Cloud ecosystem, helping joint customers do more with less by leveraging HYCU’s R-Cloud platform that runs natively with Google Cloud to provide core data protection services including enterprise class automated backup and granular recovery across Google Cloud and other IaaS, DBaaS, PaaS, and SaaS services.

“Google Cloud’s Partner Awards celebrate the transformative impact and value that partners have delivered for customers,” said Kevin Ichhpurani, Corporate Vice President, Global Ecosystem and Channels at Google Cloud. “We’re proud to announce HYCU as a 2024 Google Partner Award winner and recognize their achievements enabling customer success from the past year.”

HYCU provides backup and recovery for the broadest number of IaaS, DBaaS, PaaS, and SaaS services for Google Cloud currently. This support includes Google Workspace, BigQuery, CloudSQL, AlloyDB, Cloud Functions, Cloud Run, and AppEngine with enhanced capabilities for GKE. This support is in addition to Google Cloud services including Google Compute Engine, Google Cloud Storage, Google Cloud VMware Engine, and SAP on Google. With the HYCU R-Cloud Platform, HYCU can now help customers protect more Google Cloud services than any other provider in the industry. HYCU recently announced it has passed the 70 SaaS integration milestone threshold.

“In a year when the threat landscape evolved to put companies at an even higher risk of data loss due to cyber threats, HYCU built an industry leading solution on Google Cloud to help customers extend purpose-built data protection to more of the Google Cloud services and SaaS applications that their businesses rely on,” said Simon Taylor, Founder and CEO, HYCU, Inc. “HYCU’s innovation has also helped drive more growth for Google through double digit Google Marketplace GTV YoY. And, more HYCU customers recognized the value of HYCU R-Cloud to leverage the full power of R-Cloud for data protection across Google Cloud, on-prem, and SaaS, with all data backups stored securely using Google Cloud Storage. All of us at HYCU are both excited and proud to be named a Partner of the Year. It is yet another milestone as we look to solve the world’s modern data protection challenges.”

Since the HYCU R-Cloud Platform was released and running on Google Cloud, customers have been able to benefit from R-Graph, the first visualization tool designed to help visualize a company’s entire data estate including on-premises, Google Cloud and SaaS data. As the industry’s first cloud-native platform for data protection, HYCU R-Cloud enables the build and release of enterprise-grade data protection for new data sources quickly and efficiently. This has enabled HYCU to extend data protection to dozens of new Google Cloud services and SaaS applications in the past twelve months, and leverage Google Cloud Storage to securely store backups.

HYCU is showcasing its solution during Google Cloud Next from April 9th through the 11th in Las Vegas at booth #552. Attendees can learn more about HYCU's modern data protection approach firsthand.

About HYCU

HYCU is the fastest-growing leader in the multi-cloud and SaaS data protection as a service industry. By bringing true SaaS-based data backup and recovery to on-premises, cloud-native and SaaS environments, the company provides unparalleled data protection, migration, disaster recovery, and ransomware protection to thousands of companies worldwide. As an award-winning and recognized visionary in the industry, HYCU solutions eliminate complexity, risk, and the high cost of legacy-based solutions, providing data protection simplicity to make the world safer. With an industry leading NPS score of 91, customers experience frictionless, cost-effective data protection, anywhere, everywhere. HYCU has raised $140M in VC funding to date and is based in Boston, Mass. Learn more at www.hycu.com.

