Hydeout: The Prelude Announces Phase Two of Immersive Digital Music Experience Platform

Featuring Charli XCX, Rita Ora, G Eazy, Wiz Khalifa, Tinashe, Kid Laroi, Alison Wonderland, TOKiMONSTA, Zedd, Hardwell, Fedde Le Grand, Armin Van Buren, Slushii, Pixel Terror, Habstrakt, Sullivan King, KTN, Yung Bae, Manila Killa, Bohan Phoenix and More

Kicking off April 11 with On Location Monstercat Stream Takeover

Purchase Season Pass for all HYDEOUT Phase Two Events and HydeCoins for Individual Show Access: hydeoutworld.com





SINGAPORE - Media OutReach - 13 April 2021 - Today immersive digital music platform HYDEOUT has announced a star-studded lineup for The Prelude: Phase Two as a continuation of its globally leading programming. Since its January 2021 launch, HYDEOUT's goal has been simple: showcase the industry's most in-demand artists across genres in unique virtual settings while offering a gathering place for music fans around the world. With this ethos at its core, HYDEOUT will kick off Phase Two on April 11 with some of its most impressive shows to date.





From festival mainstages to industry leading studio artists, HYDEOUT's Phase Two programming defies genres and defines culture. Modern pop icons will be on full display with performances from English songstress Charli XCX, new-age America rap royalty G-Eazy and Wiz Khalifa, forward-thinking performer Tinashe and Australian wunderkind Kid Laroi.





Dance music's most famed legends will also take the digital stage with heroic progressive house sets in line from Zedd, Hardwell, Armin Van Buren, and Fedde Le Grand, plus multi-genre throwdowns from global stars TOKiMONSTA and Alison Wonderland. Fans of the heavier end of the electronic spectrum will be treated to a Monstercat takeover to launch phase two featuring an on-location spectacle with Pixel Terror, Habstrakt, Sullivan King and KTN. Manila Killa and Yung Bae will bring their unique indie-electronic stylings to the platform.

Hydeout: The Prelude phase one led the digital event landscape with marquee performances from Rita Ora, Martin Garrix, NGHTMRE, Andrew Rayel, Cosmic Gate, Don Diablo, Nervo, Yellow Claw, Dombresky, Eptic, Flux Pavillion and more. These shows took place across six fully immersive digital environments at The Mirage Stage, futuristic cityscapes of HydeCity, HydeAlley, The Arch and Pandemonium, or tropical worlds of Aqua Sphere and Sanctum. HYDEOUT's unique interactive features like global chat rooms, custom avatars, watch parties and mini games, offers a way forward for artists and fans looking for a deeper sense of connection.

Performance episodes from both phases are available after their premiere as Video on Demand for HYDEOUT Season Pass holders and Pay As You Go users alike. Season Passes allow access to over 40 episodes and all platform features for just $49.99 USD. HYDEOUT users looking to enjoy a handful of shows can opt for a Pay As you Go pass, with which they can gain access using HYDEOUT's own in-platform currency HydeCoins. Individual shows range from the HydeCoin equivalent of $5-$10 USD. Season Passes and HydeCoins are available via – www.hydeoutworld.com



