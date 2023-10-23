Hydrostor Expands Australian Government Affairs Team and Announces Participation at All Energy Australia Conference

MELBOURNE, AUSTRALIA, Oct. 22, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Hydrostor, a leading global long duration energy storage (LDES) developer and operator, expands its presence with the appointment of Sara Taylor to direct its Government & Regulatory Affairs initiatives in Australia.

Sara will play a key role in advancing clean energy policies in the Australian market, with a focus on the deployment of Hydrostor’s Advanced Compressed Air Energy Storage (A-CAES) technology. A-CAES is set to be an essential component in Australia’s flexible, secure, scalable, and affordable clean energy future.

Sara has over a decade of regulatory and compliance experience across the Australian energy sector, including roles with regulators, retailers, and network businesses. Sara was most recently working at a major Australian bank, implementing new national cyber security legislation for critical infrastructure organisations.

Based in Hydrostor’s Melbourne office, Sara will be joining Hydrostor’s team at All Energy Australia, where Chief Commercial Officer, Jordan Cole, is speaking about how states can achieve deep decarbonisation using LDES.

“We're delighted to welcome Sara to the Australian team where she will play an important role in progressing our pipeline of LDES projects and I am looking forward to joining her and our other Australian colleagues at All Energy. The time is now to get more LDES projects underway and increase the momentum of this essential infrastructure. Australia’s clean energy transformation will only be possible with the expedient deployment of LDES technologies suited to varying durations and applications”, said Jordan Cole.

All Energy Australia is the country’s largest clean energy event and hosted in partnership with the Australian Clean Energy Council (CEC).

The following representatives from Hydrostor will also be attending All Energy Australia:

Scott Bolton, Executive Vice President of Global Government & Regulatory Affairs

Martin Becker, Vice President of Origination & Development (Australia)

Jason Lew, Director of Project Development (Australia)

Hydrostor is currently developing the Silver City Energy Storage Centre (SCES) in Broken Hill, NSW, a 200MW / 1,600MWh (8 hour duration) A-CAES project that will solidify Australia as a global LDES leader.

The SCES Project will bring significant benefits to the region, including a contribution of over AUD$1B to the regional economy, opportunities for local suppliers, contractors, and service providers, and local employment, skills, and training that includes 750 direct and indirect jobs during construction and 70 ongoing jobs in operation.

About Silver City Energy Storage

The Silver City Energy Storage (“Silver City”) is an Advanced Compressed Air Energy Storage project capable of 200 MW generation for 8 hours duration (1600MWh). Reserve capacity of 250MWh is set aside to provide backup power during network outages. The project is located adjacent the Perilya Potosi Mine in Broken Hill, New South Wales, Australia.

Silver City will operate as a large energy storage asset, connected to the NSW grid and able to trade large quantities of energy on a daily basis. It will also act as an emission-free long-term grid reliability solution for Broken Hill and the wider region, supporting existing and new renewable energy generation, and serving communities and mining loads in the most cost-effective manner.

This Project received development funding from the NSW Government under the Emerging Energy Opportunities Program and project funding from the Australian Renewable Energy Agency (ARENA) as part of ARENA’s Advancing Renewables Program. To learn more, visit https://www.silvercityenergystorage.com/

About Hydrostor Inc.

Hydrostor is a leading developer and operator of long-duration energy storage systems. Hydrostor leverages a proven technology solution for delivering long-duration energy storage (eight hours or more) to power grids around the world. Hydrostor’s technology uses compressed air and water to store energy. This patented technology allows grid operators to draw on clean energy, even when there is no sun to fuel solar panels and no wind to generate energy from turbines.

Hydrostor has a successful utility scale facility commercially contracted to the Independent Electricity System Operator (IESO) located in Goderich, Ontario, and two advanced projects under development in Kern County, California and New South Wales, Australia. Hydrostor has an extensive early-stage pipeline of projects in North America, Australia and Europe.

Founded in 2010 and with headquarters in Toronto, Canada and offices in Melbourne, Australia and Sacramento, USA, Hydrostor is backed by Goldman Sachs Asset Management, the Canada Pension Plan Investment Board (CPPIB) and other forward-thinking institutional investors, providing financial security to commit to top-tier energy projects.

To learn more, visit https://www.hydrostor.ca/

