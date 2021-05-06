Hyper Island celebrates a decade in Singapore

The future is not what it used to be, and COVID-19 has forced organisations and individuals to shift focus towards rapid digital transformation to counter cross-industry tidal effects of pandemic.

From collaboration to ideation to experimentation, Hyper Island continues to lead the way through impactful and transformational education.

SINGAPORE, May 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Hyper Island, a Nordic creative business school, enters its tenth year of delivering a revolutionary, new breed of education from short courses to a Master's programme to learners in Singapore.

In the face of a global pandemic, Hyper Island has remained adaptive and agile, poised to equip both current leaders and the next generation leaders of Singapore with the right skills and know-how to not just survive, but thrive in the midst of any adversity.

For the past decade, Hyper Island has continued to challenge traditional business schools by designing transformative learning experiences to bolster growth for individuals and businesses, with a tried-and-tested methodology and a wide network of real industry experts.

Founded in 1996 in Sweden, the academy has since expanded globally, growing student numbers by 55 per cent between 2019 and 2020. In particular, its "alt-MBA", the Master's programme in Digital Management is at the core of Hyper Island's offerings.

The founders believe that in today's modern world, employment has fundamentally changed, with managers leading globally distributed teams and educational courses have to mirror the future of work. Postgraduate education doesn't have to be limited by certificates, and must have fresh relevance in this new era of hybrid or remote work.

Hyper Island offers an array of programmes that span across online and offline spaces that enable individuals to expand on their existing skills. The programmes require no lectures or professors, instead students work on live cases set by executives at companies, mimicking environments and situations in the corporate world, therefore directly building acute business acumen and practical skill sets in an environment where failure is not feared.

"It has been a decade of learning as much as teaching," said Professor Jonathan Briggs, founder and resident troublemaker at Hyper Island. "25 years ago, the institution was set up to introduce an alternative way of learning, with experience at the core of it all. We wanted to go against the grain of a linear and fixed way of teaching, especially in a world that is constantly shifting under our feet. To have come so far - whilst firmly holding on to that vision, in a world that is moving even faster than it was in 1996 - has been incredibly fulfilling for us. But even with ten years under our belt, we're still learning every day. This is only the beginning."

Most recently, Hyper Island partnered with the Institute of Banking and Finance (IBF) Singapore to launch the IBF-Accredited Agile Pathway 2021 Programme aimed to help leaders develop new ways of leading teams within an increasingly digitised, ever-changing environment.

The four-day journey empowers learners to shift gears and develop skills that will help them take the lead in creating an open, collaborative and cooperative team environment that facilitates high performance and success for their team and themselves.

Dubbed the "Digital Harvard", Hyper Island continues to design learning experiences that challenge companies and individuals to grow and stay competitive in an increasingly digitised world, and resides on the world wide web at www.hyperisland.com.

Hyper Island is a creative business school with consulting services which enables individuals and organisations to see, understand and act upon the opportunities created by digital and technological evolution. Hyper Island supports you to change your tomorrow by sharing competence and creating confidence through collaboration, creativity and innovation. Founded in 1996 in Sweden, Hyper Island now works with individuals and businesses in London, Manchester, Singapore, New York, São Paulo, Stockholm and Karlskrona. In addition to fully bespoke programmes for organisations, Hyper Island offers a range of educational options from two-day intensive courses to a fully accredited master's degree programme.

