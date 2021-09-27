HyperBoost set to launch the World’s Most Unique Tokenomics

IGO launchpad

The HyperBoost team has announced a unique tokenomics and utility use case project that is second to none in the industry. HyperBoost is yet to demonstrate building use-case tokenomics for the Cryptocurrency industry, and to the play-to-earn enthusiasts.

Led by an experienced CEO, Jeremiah Blancaflor, with years of experience in budget strategic developments, project engineering, blockchain trading, and communications, the featured coin will be used in various cryptocurrency ways.

The team will partner the token with the crypto gaming and non-crypto gaming industry to give every prospective user a chance to leverage the token’s compatibility with online games. “The goal is to ensure that every game or Cryptocurrency lover will find a use for the token”.

The target ahead for HyperBoost

According to the HyperBoost leadership, Asia is the next target audience after launching in US Markets, especially Philippines, China, Singapore and Vietnam where there’s a potential for millions of users that can help boost the token’s popularity and acceptance. The players can also benefit from the tons of incentives on the platform that can help then assuage the economic pain occasioned by the global pandemic.

In its Whitepaper, the HyperBoost team highlights the five parts of its community-driven project. They include the HyperBoost token on the Binance Smart Chain (BSC) with advance protocol buy-back burn and innovative redistribution, a hyper vault platform which is a decentralized application that adds Decentralized Finance (DeFi) features to other tokens on the BSC or stake Hyperboost tokens to gain more and an NFT Marketplace which is a decentralized exchange for developers, artists, and gamers to trade non-fungible token across the globe.

It is also an initial game offering launch pad, a decentralized presale for P2E Game Developers that helps them to market their works in alliance with the HyperBoost token through its gaming features, and finally, the CEO hopes to turn the project into a real-life project that the holders can incorporate into real-life applications such as merchandise, food, and more.

The token’s Initial Coin Offering will be public in the telegram group. Users can take advantage of any of the sales methods to purchase the token and hold it or use it to play their favourite online crypto games or other games of their choice.

The way to participate early

Interested investors can join HyperBoost’s Telegram group for an early opportunity to buy and hold the token. They will also be qualified to receive incentives the team offers to investors such as “a discounted price before launch plus bonus in tokens”.

Upon asking Jeremiah about the launching, he said it is set to be launched by the second week of October or as the community grows. He also quoted “It's time to unite people by bringing them closer to cryptocurrency as innovation grows with it, as people support innovation increasing its societal awareness, they contribute to society in making the digital world a better place to participate”.

Highlighting other features of the token, the HyperBoost team explained that the token can serve the dual purposes of a utility and governance token. Hence, aside from its primary use case in the gaming community, it also empowers holders with voting rights to contribute to future decisions that may affect the token and holders.

Gamers and Cryptocurrency enthusiasts now have a common platform to combine their two passions into a money-making venture. Through the token, they can invest for the future while entertaining themselves in the crypto gaming community and elsewhere.

