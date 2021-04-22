Hyperice Names Weili Zhang as Global Ambassador

Reigning UFC Women's Strawweight Champion to Drive Awareness in China

IRVINE, Calif., April 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Hyperice , the industry leader in recovery technology and pioneer of percussion, vibration, dynamic air compression and thermal technology, today announced that current UFC® strawweight champion Weili Zhang has joined the company as a Global Ambassador. Zhang is the first and only UFC champion from China and joins an ever-expanding list of global athletes including Amanda Nunes, current UFC women's bantamweight and featherweight champion. The announcement comes ahead of Zhang's scheduled fight against Rose Namajunas on Saturday, April 24, at UFC ® 261 : USMAN vs. MASVIDAL 2.

"Having access to Hyperice technology is key to my training and allows me to perform at the highest and most-elite level," said Weili Zhang. "I am excited to join the global Hyperice roster, working with some of the best organizations and athletes in the world to accelerate my recovery and optimize my performance."

"Weili is a phenomenal fighter who has been extremely successful throughout her career," said Jim Huether, Hyperice CEO. "We're excited to have her on board as a Hyperice athlete and support her training and recovery as she continues to raise the bar for performance within the sport."

Since partnering with UFC, the world's premier mixed martial arts organization, last September Hyperice has integrated its range of recovery products and technologies within the Las Vegas and Shanghai locations of the UFC Performance Institute®, the state-of-the-art, mixed martial arts training, research, and sports innovation performance facility. The 93,000 square-foot state-of-the-art MMA training and development facility in Shanghai serves as a training hub to develop and support the next generation of MMA athletes from mainland China and the greater Asia-Pacific region. The partnership with Zhang will drive continued awareness for Hyperice in China and extends visibility within the sport at large.

Hyperice is on a mission to help the world move better. As the global recovery technology leader, specializing in vibration, percussion and thermal technology, Hyperice is used by the most elite athletes, professional sports leagues and teams to optimize player performance. Hyperice has applied its technology and know-how to industries such as fitness, esports, healthcare, massage, and workplace wellness on a global scale. In March 2020, Hyperice acquired Normatec, innovators of cutting-edge dynamic compression systems, and in December 2020 acquired RecoverX, pioneers of intelligent thermal technologies, to deliver next-generation performance and wellness solutions. For more information, visit www.hyperice.com .

