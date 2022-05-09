HyperLive Entertainment Announces Plans to Launch a 'World-Class' Esports Academy in Singapore

SINGAPORE, May 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- In a move that will excite gamers and Esports fans around the region, HyperLive Entertainment, a tech-enabled creative media agency based in Singapore, has announced its intentions to enter into the Esports scene. HyperLive has plans to build a 'world-class' Esports academy in Singapore to nurture the best Esports talents from the region and assemble a formidable team that can challenge for major honours internationally.

The company aims to put Singapore's Esports scene firmly on the global map by attracting top Esports talents from the region and competing for world titles.

Commenting on the developments, HyperLive CEO Dr. Sean Wong said, "As a forward-thinking and creative company, HyperLive is always looking to innovate and explore new opportunities in emerging markets. With Esports currently one of the world's fastest-growing industries, we are now at the cusp of significant advancement in terms of developing the metaverse and casual gaming audience, thus this makes Esports a natural fit with our regional expansion strategy."

Singapore has established itself as one of the world's leading Esports destinations, having embraced developments in this modern industry in recent years. Over the years, the nation has hosted various major Esports events, including the first Asia Esports Festival late last year and the Free Fire World Series held in May 2021, an event garnering over 5 million peak viewers.

Singapore is also set to attract world-class tournament organisers with the launch of the first Esports experiential centre in Kallang, equipped with world-class live-streaming capabilities and pro-Esports facilities. The nation's network infrastructure is also one of the best in the world, with its fixed internet connection at an astonishing 200.1 Mbps, almost three times the global average.

Wong added, "Our vision is to complement Singapore's strategy to develop Esports and we want to build a lasting legacy, to nurture competitive teams that can rival the very best in Esports. The planned academy will be critical to our objectives. We hope to be at the forefront of the impending Esports revolution and put in place the foundation as we enter a new era in Singapore's Esports."

HyperLive is currently hiring for its Esports department and will work with internationally renowned Esports organisations to accelerate and drive this ambitious project.