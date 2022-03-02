HyperLive to Hold Inaugural 'Beauty with a Purpose Festival' in Singapore and Malaysia

SINGAPORE, March 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Singapore startup HyperLive Entertainment has unveiled plans to organise the Inaugural HyperLive "Beauty With A Purpose Festival" scheduled to be held in both Singapore and Malaysia in the third quarter of this year. The festival aims to promote and nurture local talents by providing opportunities for such talents to network with industry professionals, global brands and famed celebrities. Fashion shows to showcase the works of local fashion designers, performing arts championships to discover young performing arts talents, concerts and educational workshops to empower aspiring performers as well as prestigious coronation ceremonies of beauty pageants will be some of the many exciting highlights of the festival.

Since its launch in August 2021, HyperLive has been spearheading some of the most creative live streaming events hosted by renowned celebrities. These shows were broadcasted live over the company's flagship platform accessible at HyperLive.tv, which has been approved by IMDA to broadcast television programmes over the internet and provide 'over-the-top' (OTT) television services. As a licensed livestreaming platform, HyperLive aims to produce and distribute highly engaging and interactive media content on HyperLive.tv while creating original data-driven content to digitalize businesses and increase their brand value.

HyperLive Entertainment has officially appointed Fantastic Golden, a Malaysian-based event management company, as its Official Events Partner to produce the HyperLive Beauty With A Purpose Festival in Malaysia. Scheduled for the month of August later this year, the festival will likely be held at the Sabah International Convention Centre, Kota Kinabalu in Sabah.

Apart from producing the Miss World Singapore and Miss World Malaysia shows, HyperLive Entertainment has recently acquired the licenses of Miss Globe Singapore, Miss Intercontinental Singapore, Miss Grand Malaysia, and Miss Supranational Malaysia. In collaboration with MNE Talents and Events, Fantastic Golden will be co-organising Miss World Malaysia, Miss Grand Malaysia, and Miss Supranational Malaysia beauty pageants, which will be an integral part of the festival.

The search for Singapore's and Malaysia's most outstanding beauty queens and performing arts talents will begin this March. For brands and individuals who are keen to participate in these highly-anticipated events, registration details will be made available from the social media channels of HyperLive TV.