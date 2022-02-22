HYPERLIVE TO RAISE FUNDS FOR NTUC-U CARE FUND IN CHARITY SALE EVENT OF THE YEAR

SINGAPORE, Feb. 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- HyperLive Entertainment is organizing a Charity Bazaar to raise funds for NTUC-U Care Fund, which will be livestreamed on HyperLive.tv on 26 February 2022. This is the second time that HyperLive is fundraising for NTUC-U Care Fund to help lower-income members and their families.

Over $200,000 was raised for NTUC-U Care Fund last September during the "All Stars e-Getai Charity Concert", a virtual concert on HyperLive.tv which showcased the platform's interactive live features that were pivotal to the event's success. This time round, NTUC-U Care Fund will be the selected beneficiary again, as HyperLive look to launch its live commerce capabilities through the highly anticipated charity bazaar, which will allow viewers to make purchases seamlessly during the livestream.

In line with the charity sale theme, some of Singapore's most popular celebrity livestreamers will be gracing the event, including local artiste and livestreaming sensation Wang Lei, popular veteran singer, actor and radio DJ Marcus Chin, together with celebrities Terence Cao, Vincent Ng, Dawn Yeoh and Yutaki Ong from local online venture Sibay Shiok, which recently made the news for their record-breaking donation drive in Thailand. Mr Heng Chee How, NTUC Deputy Secretary-General, will be Guest-of-Honour for the night.

Online viewers can expect a variety of exclusive deals and discounts during the show while being entertained by exciting performances and banter from the star-studded lineup. Since the COVID-19 pandemic started in 2020, live commerce has been steadily gaining popularity as a reliable digital tool for boosting customer engagement and sales. With the launch of its new live commerce platform, Hyperlive TV hopes to enhance online shopping experience by providing feature-packed shoppable livestream solutions which include in-stream shopping catalogues, picture-in-picture function to allow viewers to continue watching livestreams while browsing and making purchases as well as a user-friendly content management system for merchants to manage live shopping inventories and videos.

Dr. Sean Wong, CEO of HyperLive Entertainment explains, "We are very excited to debut our live commerce capabilities through this online charity show, with many celebrities and kind sponsors supporting our cause. As part of our SGLive Initiative, we hope to foster a culture of giving and inspire others to help fellow Singaporeans in need."

The event has garnered considerable support from local firms who have generously contributed to the show's production. Event co-presenter Jurong Cold Store's founder Mrs Belinda Lee said, ""We are delighted to be part of such a meaningful event. The charity sale represents a significant step forward to showcase how online fundraising can be conducted creatively while at the same time encouraging businesses to digitalize in this modern economy."

Mr Zainal Sapari, NTUC Assistant Director-General and Director of NTUC Care and Share Department, said: "NTUC-U Care Fund is heartened to be the selected beneficiary once again for HyperLive Entertainment's fundraising event. NTUC-U Care Fund has been exploring innovative ways to raise funds for our beneficiaries and are always excited by HyperLive's proposals which leverages their interactive digital platform and engages the community at large to do good together via different means – like through purchase of items and interactive donation at this Live Charity Bazaar. Last year, HyperLive raised over $200,000 for NTUC-U Care Fund through the All Stars e-Getai Charity Concert. Similarly this year, all the funds raised will go towards supporting our lower-income members and their families who may need an additional boost to tide through these uncertain times. We look forward to a continued partnership with HyperLive Entertainment to raise more funds for NTUC-U Care Fund via more engaging initiatives."

All funds raised from this event will be channelled to NTUC-U Care Fund's Season of Giving campaign -which will go towards supporting lower-income members and their families. HyperLive hopes to raise $100,000 through the charity sale.

Interested donors may contribute by making a purchase from the charity catalogue during the live event, as well as donating directly through Giving.sg via the link below:

https://www.giving.sg/ucarefund/hyperlivecharitybazaar

About HyperLive Entertainment

HyperLive is a tech-enabled creative media company specializing in the production and distribution of interactive, entertaining media content to create brand value and digital intellectual properties. HyperLive.tv is a licensed niche television platform that combines music, entertainment and lifestyle events with highly interactive features that make for an exclusive and engaging viewing experience.

About NTUC-U Care Fund

The NTUC-U Care Fund was established in 2009 to consolidate the Labour Movement's fundraising efforts to better the welfare of lower-income union members and their families. Through the collective efforts of the NTUC-affiliated unions, association and social enterprises, together with management and tripartite partners, $113 million has been disbursed since 2009 to help workers affected by the economic downturn and fund our assistance programmes. Since its inception, the NTUC-U Care Fund has strived to make a difference in the lives of its lower-income members and their families by helping them to lessen their financial burden.