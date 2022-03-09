HyperLive raises over $70,000 on Live-Selling Variety Show and signs MoU with NTUC

HyperLive will leverage its technology and platform to raise funds for NTUC-U Care Fund for the next two years

SINGAPORE, March 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- HyperLive Entertainment held its inaugural Live Charity Bazaar last Saturday on February 26, 2022. The event drew over 50,000 online viewers and generated over $51,000 for charity through a combination of live-selling and donations during the show. The final sum raised after receiving a grant from Singapore Totalisator Board (TOTE Board) was over $70,000.

During the event's opening, HyperLive Entertainment's CEO Dr. Sean Wong inked a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the National Trades Union Congress (NTUC), represented by Mr Zainal Sapari, NTUC Assistant Director-General and Director of NTUC Care and Share Department. With the MOU, HyperLive will organize and livestream charity events for NTUC-U Care Fund over the next two years. Mr. Heng Chee How, NTUC Deputy Secretary-General and Senior Minister of State for Defence, who was the Guest of Honour for the event, was also present to witness the signing ceremony.



From left to right: HyperLive Entertainment CEO Sean Wong, Senior Minister of State for Defence Mr Heng Chee How, NTUC Assistant Director-General Mr Zainal Sapari

Dr. Sean Wong said, "We are delighted to forge a two-year working relationship with NTUC to create positive impact in our society. As a tech-enabled creative media company powering an innovative interactive livestreaming platform with live commerce capabilities, HyperLive proudly stands committed to support the digital fundraising efforts of NTUC-U Care to help vulnerable groups in need."

Since its launch in August 2021, IMDA-licensed platform Hyperlive TV has been active in promoting charitable causes in Singapore through its SGLive initiative, which aims to help organizations pivot digitally through livestreaming. To-date, HyperLive has raised over $350,000 for various charities such as NTUC-U Care Fund, Singapore Children's Society, Geylang East Home for the Aged, and Project Green Ribbon. This partnership with NTUC will also further Hyperlive's mission to encourage more Singaporeans to embrace the spirit of giving and support one another in times of need.

Mr Zainal Sapari said, "NTUC-U Care Fund has been exploring new ways to fundraise for our beneficiaries and we are grateful to partner HyperLive for this innovative virtual event, where we embraced digital tools and crowdfunding. We are also thankful for all the sponsors, partners and donors who contributed to the event in one way or another. All the funds raised will go towards supporting our lower-income members and their families. We look forward to the continued partnership with HyperLive to further support those in need amongst us."

The show featured popular celebrities such as local livestream sensation Wang Lei, radio DJ, actor and singer Marcus Chin, along with Terence Cao, Vincent Ng, Dawn Yeoh, Yutaki Ong and Wallace Ang from online venture Sibay Shiok. Finalists of the Hyperlive Rising Star Challenge were also invited to participate. The star-studded ensemble of livestreamers was integral to the event's success, entertaining viewers throughout the show as they shopped for products they liked.

During the live charity bazaar, items ranging from seafood to beauty and wellness products, which were generously contributed by corporate sponsors, were put up for sale at attractive discounts on HyperLive.tv. All sales proceeds were then donated to NTUC-U Care Fund's Season of Giving campaign which supports lower-income members and their families.



Celebrity hosts Wang Lei (center, in white) and Marcus Chin (left) doing their best for charity along with HyperLive CEO Sean Wong (right) while event Co-Presenter Jurong Cold Store's founder Mrs Belinda Lee joins them on stage to promote the fundraising campaign

Event co-presenter Jurong Cold Store's founder Mrs Belinda Lee joined the artistes on stage to promote the fundraising campaign. She said, "It was very heartwarming to witness everyone's passion and dedication to help those in need. I am honoured to have the opportunity to support the team and contribute to this meaningful cause."

The event garnered considerable support from local firms including Eden Virtual World game developer Edenlogy, Chun Cheng Fishery and AllureSkins Potions who were the major sponsors of the charity show.

About HyperLive

HyperLive is a tech-enabled creative media company specializing in the production and distribution of interactive, entertaining media content to create brand value and digital intellectual properties. HyperLive.tv is a licensed niche television platform that combines music, entertainment and lifestyle events with highly interactive features that make for an exclusive and engaging viewing experience.

About NTUC-U Care Fund

The NTUC-U Care Fund was established in 2009 to consolidate the Labour Movement's fundraising efforts to better the welfare of lower-income union members and their families. Through the collective efforts of the NTUC-affiliated unions, association and social enterprises, together with management and tripartite partners, over $110 million has been disbursed since 2009 to help workers affected by the economic downturn and fund our assistance programmes. Since its inception, the NTUC-U Care Fund has strived to make a difference in the lives of its lower-income members and their families by helping them to lessen their financial burden.