Hyperscayle Introduces the RevOps Maturity Model To Accelerate Growth at All Stages

The RevOps Maturity Model helps any scaling company with a framework for how to optimize RevOps for any stage of growth. The maturity model helps companies assess their maturity across five RevOps dimensions including leadership alignment, process definition, team structure, systems & tools, and data foundations.

Hyperscayle’s RevOps Maturity Model describes how an organization’s RevOps maturity evolves as they scale. As a company scales, every part of the organization will experience growth and change. As the complexity of the go-to-market (GTM) motion increases, the Revenue Operations team supporting them must also mature as well. This means growing across all the categories of RevOps, from the increasing complexity of systems to the size of the RevOps team itself.

While it is certainly true that a larger organization will probably need a more mature RevOps function, the real driver of maturity is the complexity of the GTM motion, not the number of dollars coming through the door each year. The right answer for each organization is different, and depends on the nature of the business and the market they are in.

When companies optimize RevOps capabilities, they align marketing, sales and operations teams for a common purpose – to enable growth and scale. Typical outcomes include maximized sales team efficiency, accurate data teams can trust, optimized marketing and sales tech stacks, faster contract renewals, full visibility into the marketing funnel, and better understanding of the ROI of marketing decisions.

