Hyperscayle Welcomes Sara McNamara as Director of RevOps

Hyperscayle, a revenue operations (RevOps) advisory and implementation firm, today announced the addition of Sara McNamara as Director of RevOps. Sara will leverage her reputation for excellence in marketing operations to provide Hyperscayle clients with strategic advice and a clear roadmap for growth and scale.

Sara’s extensive marketing operations experience in a variety of environments, from consulting and implementation firms to in-house teams in B2B SaaS, gives her a comprehensive and balanced perspective on the value RevOps can create. She will focus on strategic initiatives like lead scoring models, report optimization, marketing technology migrations, and revenue operations roadmaps.

“If you are in marketing, sales, or revenue operations, you've probably heard of Sara McNamara,” said Ben Mohlie, co-founder of Hyperscayle. “Sara's reputation precedes her, but we’re most excited about how well she fits with our down to earth approach and firm culture. Sara isn't just a thought leader on LinkedIn, she's a practiced expert who has led complex projects across many different technologies and industries and brings the wisdom of hard-won experience. This is exactly what we look for in Hyperscaylers - people who have slain dragons but still are low ego and truly motivated by solving our client's problems.”

“I believe in continuous learning, delivering great work to clients, and sharing RevOps knowledge,” said McNamara. “I chose Hyperscayle because of the alignment of my beliefs with the core values of the firm. I’m excited to use my strength as a straight talker to build strategic RevOps solutions that are straightforward and easy for clients to manage and scale. I’m also looking forward to the opportunity to continue to learn and grow my own skills through exposure to a variety of client sizes, industries, and maturity levels.”

About Hyperscayle

Hyperscayle, LLC is a revenue operations (RevOps) advisory and implementation firm. They help companies grow and scale by streamlining how marketing and sales work together to drive revenue from lead to cash. Hyperscayle provides both strategy and execution for RevOps projects, building foundations for rapid growth by connecting teams and technology, empowering people to make decisions that drive revenue. Connect with them at www.hyperscayle.com



