Hytera Facilitates the Smooth Running of the 40th Hong Kong Film Awards

HONG KONG SAR - Media OutReach - 27 July 2022 - The 40th Hong Kong Film Awards ceremony, held at the Kowloon Bay International Exhibition and Trade Center, concluded successfully on July 17. Partnering with its Hong Kong distributor Unicom Technology (HK) Limited, Hytera provided the event management team with a comprehensive communications solution consisting of Push-to-Talk over Cellular (PoC) radios and digital portable radios.The Hong Kong Film Awards has been adopting Hytera communications solutions since 2014. This year, as the layout of the venue was quite different from the previous ones, the on-site communications system needs to be capable of providing communication coverage that allows the staff working at the basement parking lot to coordinate seamlessly with the other staff serving the guests at the venue located at the upper storeys. This requirement is an addition to the standard communication needs of the reception, backstage and the actual venue. Featuring a wide-area network coverage, the Hytera PoC solution fits just the purpose. Together, the Hytera PNC378 PoC radios and PD708 digital portable radios offer a comprehensive and complete communications system that secured uninterrupted connectivity and communications.Hashtag: #Hytera

Hytera Communications Corporation Limited (SZSE: 002583) is a leading global provider of professional communications technologies and solutions. With voice, video and data capabilities, we provide faster, safer, and more versatile connectivity for business and mission-critical users. We enable our customers to achieve more in both daily operations and emergency response to make the world more efficient and safer.



Official website: www.hytera.com





About Unicom Technology (HK) Ltd

Unicom Technology (HK) Ltd was established in 1995 and is the Authorized Distributor and Service Center of Hytera Communications in Hong Kong and Macau. As an expert in providing total solutions for two-way radio communications, Unicom Technology offers one-stop shop services including system design, equipment sales, and repair & maintenance. The Unicom Technology engineers, certified by Hytera technical and product trainings, ensure that customers can have excellent after-sales support and the most optimum solution for radio system design.



Official website: www.unicomhk.com



